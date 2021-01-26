New Book: "LGBTQ Lobbying In The United States"

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first book on LGBTQ lobbying was made available online by the academic house Routledge. The book: "LGBTQ Lobbying in the United States" was written by Dr. Christopher Pepin-Neff.

"LGBTQ Lobbying in the United States" argues that gay rights lobbying in Washington, D.C. does not serve LGBTQ people.

Instead, gay mainstream lobbying adopts issues, tactics, and business models that punish marginalized queer and trans populations and help heterosexual institutions.

Dr. Pepin-Neff states, "The gay mainstream advocacy community has failed to prioritize poverty as an LGBTQ issue. Black-tie dinners exclude the homeless, parades exclude those with visible and/or invisible disabilities, bars push back against Black models on advertisements, and White House parties kick out advocates for LGBTQ immigrants. More than being excluded, these people are rendered invisible in favor of more acceptable and respectable images and political priorities."

Dr. Pepin-Neff is an American-Australian academic who holds a PhD in public policy from the University of Sydney ('14), a Masters Degree in public policy from the University of Sydney ('07), and a Bachelors Degree in political science from James Madison University in Virginia ('99). This is his second book.

There are 8 chapters in LGBTQ Lobbying in the United States, that include:

LGBTQ Lobbying LGBTQ Lobbying Framework LGBTQ Lobbying Tactics The White House & LGBTQ Lobbying The Congress & LGBTQ Lobbying Sex and LGBTQ Lobbying The Human Rights Campaign & LGBTQ Lobbying The Future of LGBTQ Lobbying

This book comes as the focus of the LGBTQ rights movement shifts back to the White House and Biden administration and Congress. Conservative judicial opinions are expected from the Supreme Court suggesting a backlash against LGBTQ rights. As a result, Congress and the White House may be the focus for federal remedies to LGBTQ discrimination for the majority of the 2020's.

Pepin-Neff adds, "An essential element to advocacy on LGBTQ issues is the way we construct community. This includes eliminating sexual harassment of interns & staff within LGBTQ groups, ensuring that "Pride" parades do not harm LGBTQ people by seeking recognition from an oppressor, and pushing back against the view that progressive and intersectional LGBTQ issues are "loser issues." Being pro-LGBTQ means taking actions that disrupt the way power is distributed to the powerful and putting marginalized communities at the center of the work."

