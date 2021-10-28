New Book Objectively Defines Data Literacy

SEDONA, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics Publications ( https://technicspub.com/) today announced the immediate availability of the new book

Data Literacy: Achieving Higher Productivity for Citizens, Knowledge Workers, and Organizations .

The book objectively defines data literacy for the first time, explains the various roles needed in a data-literate society, provides a framework to increase data literacy within our organizations, and reveals the dangers of being data illiterate.

Specifically, it presents a 12-step program for achieving organizational data literacy, 30-specific Citizen Data Knowledge Areas, and addresses the challenge of educating billions of citizens using a 5-level Digital Civics Framework. This marks the first time anyone has published objective criteria for determining data literacy. Without these criteria, almost 8-billion citizens remain Perpetual Involuntary Data Donors or PIDDs.

The authors, Peter Aiken and Todd Harbour, are vastly experienced data professionals with long careers in government and the private sector. The two authors have helped organizations realize more than $1.5 billion USD in data-related savings and top-line revenue. Previous, popular works from the two authors involved defining new ways of obtaining value from data and data leadership.

Peter and Todd say that "Data literacy is the ability to read, understand, create, and communicate data as information. Until now, there have been no specifics or criteria permitting content and results to be objectively determined."

Data Literacy: Achieving Higher Productivity for Citizens, Knowledge Workers, and Organizations is available now at all major book outlets. Learn more about the book at https://technicspub.com/literacy/.

About Technics PublicationsTechnics Publications publishes books on data. They have been in business over 15 years, and currently have over 120 titles spanning discipline (data modeling, data architecture, data governance, data strategy, data management, data standards, data quality, and data literacy), discovery (business intelligence, data warehouse, data lake, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, NoSQL, and blockchain), direction (enterprise architecture, Agile, and business process management), and DMBOK. Technics Publications has just recently released PebbleU, a subscription-based training platform that educates employees on data-related topics using thousands of ebooks, research papers, and educational videos. More on Technics Publications and PebbleU at https://technicspub.com/.

