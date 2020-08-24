New Book Jiu-jitsu And Life: Lessons Learned On And Off The Mat Debuts At Number 1 On Amazon

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Tooke recently released a new book, Jiu-jitsu and Life: Lessons Learned On and Off the Mat. The book quickly reached number one in Martial Arts Biographies and has sold copies all across the United States. With all 5-star reviews, the book has resonated with martial artists, entrepreneurs and goal driven people all across the country. The book is now available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1610660846?pf_rd_r=3FWZ8ZGSWCCV0RQPE0DX&pf_rd_p=edaba0ee-c2fe-4124-9f5d-b31d6b1bfbee#customerReviews

Professor Travis Tooke began his Jiu-jitsu journey as a young teenager. Without a college degree, business experience or startup capital, he started teaching from his father's garage in the Spring of 2005. The new book chronicles his journey through the Jiu-jitsu world, living in Brazil, earning the coveted black belt and all the mistakes he made operating a martial arts school. Mostly it teaches how consistency, discipline and hard work can pay off in the end.

Today, Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts is one of the most successful Jiu-jitsu schools in Texas with over 300 active students. They have produced Jiu-jitsu world champions and UFC fighters. However, their real mission is to develop goal driven leaders within their student base. Their kids' program is a robust system of martial arts training, character enrichment assignments, public speaking, goal setting projects and leadership development.

Jiu-jitsu and Life: Lessons Learned On and Off the Mat is an inspirational read that will incite its readers to follow their life passion. It's a tale of hardships and failures coupled with resilience and determination resulting in eventual success. The book is highly recommended for anyone who has a dream and is willing to do what it takes to turn that dream into a reality.

For more information on Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy please visit www.TeamTooke.com or call 281-955-7300. For more videos from Travis Tooke check out https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgVVs1Lk2rhm3dSnLIVy9fQ?view_as=subscriber

