New Book Helps Consumers Save $600 Per Year In Living Expenses

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The typical American household annually spends over $63,000 in living expenses. These households want to save money—they just need to know where to look. However, making changes to household cash budgets, while learning new ways to save, takes time.

The FinancialVerse Guide to Savings - 600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas ( $16.99 print and $3.99 eBook), written by author Harry N. Stout , shows consumers where to look for savings and discounts — helping to keep more cash in their pockets and freeing more budget dollars to purchase the goods and services they need. The author believes most households can save at least $600 annually using the ideas presented in the book.

600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas explores proven ways to help save money on:

Insurance, income taxes

Clothing, food, transportation, cleaning

Childcare, college funding

Housing, utilities, moving costs

Entertainment, gifting, big purchases

Healthcare, insurance

Technology, travel, subscriptions

600 Practical Cash Saving Ideas also provides:

Tips for finding coupons and discounts

Ideas for managing credit cards, improving credit scores, and tackling debt

Ways to improve financial wellness and knowledge

Guidance on maximizing investments and savings

The FinancialVerse Guide to Savings: 600 Cash Savings Ideas can be ordered from the FinancialVerse website and through Amazon and major national book distributors.

The average American household spends over $63,000 per year. The Guide to Cash Savings gives them a road map.

Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest financial services companies. He has over thirty years of experience in all aspects of personal finance. He is acknowledged as a national personal finance thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-helps-consumers-save-600-per-year-in-living-expenses-301253799.html

SOURCE The FinancialVerse Organization