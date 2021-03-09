New Book From Popular Travel/International Retirement Writer Jim Santos Provides Insider's Look At The Expat Life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Washington Post article notes that more Americans than ever are looking into leaving the US. Searches on the International Living web site for information on moving out of the country is up 1,676% in the last five months of 2020. With over three million Americans considering expat life each year, author Jim Santos, already a successful writer with work published in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and several International Living magazines and e-publications, has released a new book that brings his expertise to bear on the realities of Expat Life.

The editors at Elite Authors are already singing the praises of Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life. Editor Elizabeth P. writes, " Living Abroad is a useful, honest, laugh-out-loud funny guide for anyone who's considering a move from the United States to a new country. Your years of experience both as an expat and as a writer make for a book that is truthful, realistic, funny, and sensitive. Even though I'm not currently planning to move overseas (although now I'd seriously consider it!), I found your work truly a pleasure to read."

The book is unique in that it is not a "how-to" book or even a "why to" book. Instead, it is an insider's look from someone who has lived life abroad and written for travel/retirement publications. Using informative and often amusing examples from his own life and travels, the author tackles questions and myths he has heard in his experiences meeting other expats as well as talking with potential expats via email and at conventions.

He found that although there is a lot of good information out there, there is a lot of misinformation. Sometimes the positive features of expat life is stressed while the common problems may be minimized or even ignored. This book does not proselytize for moving abroad, but instead aims at giving the reader enough real-life information to make their own decision.

Available now on Amazon in both the Kindle format with full color photos and a black and white paperback. It is a "free read" for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Visit the Author's Page at http://amazon.com/author/jimsantos for more information or to order your copy.

