New Book From Ed Norwood Remembers The 43rd Anniversary Of The Jonestown Tragedy; How The Term "Don't Drink The Kool-Aid" Still Haunts Us Today

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "Don't drink the Kool-Aid" was coined in 1978 following the gruesome discovery of the mass murder scene in Jonestown Guyana. Cult leader Jim Jones instructed hundreds of children to be eliminated first, stripping the parents and adults of any hope, after assassinating Congressman Leo Ryan and his crew. On November 18, 1978, the world was shocked by the disturbing scene of bloated bodies and mounds of decaying corpses rotting in the unrelenting tropical heat of the jungle sun. In the camp's pavilion were vats of cyanide-laced Flavor Aid that Jones ordered his followers to drink at gunpoint or face immediate execution. There, over the dead bodies, a sign hung with a quote from George Santayana that read: "Those that do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

At only 5'10,'' Jim Jones was a murderous giant. He intimidated, manipulated, lied to, terrorized, and killed his followers in one of the largest single-loss U.S. civilian events in American history. Jim Jones was a false prophet who created false hope, dreams, and miracles to deceive people. He led his members away from, instead of toward God. Jonestown proved how wrong relationships can be fatal in life.

Ed Norwood, President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy, invites readers to learn about how he overcame his biggest giant in life: the traumas he experienced rooted in the Jonestown Tragedy 43 years ago. In his new book, Be A Giant Killer: Overcoming Your Everyday Goliaths, Norwood exposes Jim Jones' influence and leadership as a "giant" who killed the dreams and potential of over 918 people in a single day. As a result of Jim Jones' teachings, the author lost twenty-seven relatives to the mass murder in 1978. After this tragedy, Ed Norwood spent his years devoting his life to Christianity and hopes to inspire readers to become historic giant killers in their family, generation, and industry. Understanding both the wounds and the healing process that comes with loss, Ed encourages readers not to carry their own traumas and fears to the next generation.

Our family history is stronger than we think it is.

Be A Giant Killer is a book of timeless biblical truths and personal stories aimed to inspire readers how to face giants from their past that keep them achieving their wildest dreams.

"In Be a Giant Killer, Ed Norwood equips the reader to be able to readily identify the enemies that hinder us, and then conquer them. Defining the problem is half the battle. This is gold to those who are ready to be victorious warriors."

- Bishop Dale C. Bronner, D. Min Founder/Senior Pastor at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

About the AuthorEd Norwood is President of ERN/The National Council of Reimbursement Advocacy. He has been recognized as a unique and distinctive authority in transitional leadership and administrative laws that govern the healthcare delivery process. Ed has done hundreds of media interviews and lectures worldwide, focusing on public policy, healthcare advocacy, leadership development, and the lessons of the Jonestown Tragedy. Multi-faceted, with a creative ability to inspire his audience, Ed combines his business influence and expertise with his passion for ministry to help people flow in their dreams, destiny, and authority in life.

