New Book From Construction Insider Thea Dudley Reveals Credit Secrets To Revitalize Companies -- And Careers -- In 30 Days

Published by Levelset and authored by Thea Dudley, The Credit Overlord's Guide to Credit & Collections is available today on Amazon as e-book and paperback.

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book published by Levelset and authored by Thea Dudley, a 30-year construction industry insider, is now available on Amazon in e-book and paperback format. Her debut book, The Credit Overlord's Guide to Credit & Collections is a hard-hitting and entertaining guide to "dealing with cranky customers, bad bosses, and snarky sales reps as a credit professional in the construction industry."

Credit and sales are both critical to a construction company's success, but only one wins the spotlight. Often chastised as "sales blockers," the credit department gets a bad rap -- one that it definitely doesn't deserve. In the book, Thea shares her passion, enthusiasm, and deep knowledge of the industry to help demystify the credit department. At times brutally honest, always compassionate, and with a healthy dose of humor, Thea expertly breaks down the skills, tools, and resources any construction business can use in a step-by-step process to reduce financial risk, build lasting relationships, and get paid.

"It took me two decades of hard lessons to learn what Thea explains expertly in this book: Credit and sales are symbiotic. One can't exist without the other," says Pete Kochis, the Sales Manager at Frensco Building Products. "I wish this book was around when I kicked off my career."

Thea Dudley is a credit management veteran in the building materials and construction industry. From her early days working for her father's subcontracting business, she quickly moved into the power seat of the business: granting credit and collecting the money. Thea has spent her career working across the credit departments of manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, contractors, and subcontractors to help to improve business processes and cash flow for both the company and the customer. Formerly Vice President of Finance at two major material distributors, she has trained hundreds of credit managers, sales reps, and presidents to use the credit department as a profit generation tool.

"Thea weaves her vast experience into humorous, instructive stories full of excellent advice," says David Love, a Senior Executive with a private equity firm. "This book should be a mandatory read for credit functions, as well as sales functions, for organizations of all sizes!"

The Credit Overlord's Guide to Credit & Collections was edited and published by Levelset, a construction software company that helps contractors and suppliers manage the complex and often unfair flow of construction payments. Thea recently partnered with Levelset to teach an online course on credit and collections in Levelset's Payment Academy. She is also a member of Levelset's Credit Management Advisory Board.

About Levelset:

Levelset's mission is to empower contractors to always get what they earn. Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry each year to make payment paperwork and compliance easier, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules. The results are faster payments, access to capital, and fewer surprises. Backed by investors like Horizons Ventures, S3 Ventures, Altos Ventures, Operating Venture Capital, and Brick & Mortar Ventures, Levelset is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Cairo, Egypt, and has over 200 employees. Learn more at www.levelset.com.

About the Author:

Thea Dudley, also known as "The Credit Overlord," is a construction business consultant and speaker with 30+ years of experience in the building industry. She is a member of a number of industry groups, including the National Association of Credit Managers, National Women in Roofing, National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association, and the Insulation Contractors Association of America. Thea is a frequent contributor to LBM Journal and ProSales magazine, and teaches a free credit management course for students in Levelset's Payment Academy. Thea lives in South Carolina.

Media Contact:Ledora Brown813-352-1612 (Direct) Ledora@newswire.com www.Newswire.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-from-construction-insider-thea-dudley-reveals-credit-secrets-to-revitalize-companies--and-careers--in-30-days-301248874.html

SOURCE Levelset