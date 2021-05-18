New Book Dear Hunter, Letters From Father To Son Lovingly Shares Life Lessons On Major Issues

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly published, Dear Hunter, Letters from Father to Sonis an endearing and enlightening book that readers will not soon forget. Author Matt DiGeronimo holds his young son Hunter's hand, pulling him across the boundaries of time for a father-son sit-down, discussing life's most complex issues with graceful simplicity. In this new book, DiGeronimo guides future Hunter through the vicissitudes of life that he will face as a young man, bringing readers along on the journey.

As a series of curated letters from father to son, Dear Hunter,provides a timeless work that is the result of the author's lifetime of experiences as a nuclear engineer, United States Navy submarine officer, an entrepreneur, a radio talk show host, a political candidate, an artist, an author—and a dad.

Amazon reviewers have described Dear Hunter as "beautiful", "timeless", and "thought provoking." One reviewer remarked, "DiGeronimo's writing is clear and smooth like warm honey spread over a decadent dessert. Each letter needs to be read and savored slowly."

Covering so much of what a father should teach his son, or anyone can teach another human being, DiGeronimo handles topics such as:

Authenticity

Balance

Friendship

Happiness

Humor

Masculinity

Parents

Persistence

and Writing.

On the topic of persistence, DiGeronimo advises Hunter, "What you are is God's gift, what you become is your gift to God." Of balance, he says, "Resist the temptation to race towards the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Instead, slow your pace and enjoy the view of the rainbow." The book is a treasure trove of sound and gentle letters.

Published on March 12, 2021, Dear Hunter, Letters from Father to Son is on sale just in time to give as a gift for graduation, Father's Day and other milestone events. The book can be purchased on Amazon.com for $12.95.

Pages: 298

ISBN: 979-8710751848

ABOUT THE AUTHORMatthew DiGeronimo is a native of Hawthorne, NJ. His life experiences include submarine officer for the United States Navy, entrepreneur, radio talk show host, college adjunct professor, energy and manufacturing operations executive, artist, and author. He holds an undergraduate degree in nuclear engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He resides in Oak Park, Illinois with his wife Caroline, his step-daughters Addison and McKenna, his son Hunter, and his two dogs, Ruby and Teddy.

