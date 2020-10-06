New Book By Ronald Goldfarb With Foreword By Bernie Sanders Fights Against Injustice In Legal System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author, attorney and literary agent Ronald Goldfarb's new book The Price of Justice: Money, Morals and Ethical Reform in the Law (Turner Publishing) sheds light on the systemic inequality in our justice systems and how money has eclipsed ethics in the legal profession. Bernie Sanders writes in his foreword "Criminal justice reform is long overdue, and Goldfarb's book takes us one step closer."

The Price of Justice takes a microscopic look at the systemic inadequacies of the civil and criminal justice systems in America and how these injustices are proliferated through police brutality, racism and economic disparity. Goldfarb offers practical and provocative solutions to the problems facing our country by arguing for a series of changes to the legal profession that are necessary to reverse the impact of wealth and social power on the legal systems governing the United States.

With over half a century of experience in the justice system, Goldfarb's insight equips the public with the knowledge needed to advocate for real justice reform. In the conclusion, he states, "The legal system is a human one, and it will never be perfect or flawless. But the problems discussed in this book can be improved in major, systemic ways. Unless they are, we will never see the true national reform that is necessary if we are to claim to be a real democratic government."

The Price of Justice (Turner Publishing, ISBN: 978-1684425020, $27.99) is available now wherever books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Ronald Goldfarb, Washington DC attorney, author and literary agent studied at Syracuse University (A.B., LL. B.) and Yale Law School (LLM, JSD). He worked for three years as a trial counsel in the U.S. Air Force JAG Corps, for Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy for four years in the Justice Department prosecuting organized crime cases, and in New York as Kennedy's speechwriter in the 1964 election. His website ( www.ronaldgoldfarb.com) lists his many writings and unique role in public affairs to the present.

ABOUT TURNER PUBLISHING COMPANY:Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publishers Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List.

