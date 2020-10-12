New Blue's Clues & You!™ Toys From LeapFrog® Available Now

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. announced the availability of its feature line of toys based on Nickelodeon's hit preschool series Blue's Clues & You! ™. Joining LeapFrog's award-winning infant and preschool collection, these innovative, educational toys encourage a child's natural curiosity and love of learning with curriculum-based content that makes learning exciting.

" Blue's Clues & You! is beloved by so many families and we wanted to incorporate the characters they love into exciting learning toys," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We know parents will recognize the value LeapFrog brings to these toys and kids will love how we've brought the show to life with this new collection."

A remake of Nickelodeon's groundbreaking, curriculum-driven interactive series Blue's Clues, Blue's Clues & You! has a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved Blue and new live-action host Josh ( Josh Dela Cruz). The new LeapFrog toys enable kids to play along with the series by using their very own Blue's Clues & You! Play & Learn Thinking Chair and Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook to help solve three games of Blue's Clues. Children can also play with pals Blue and Magenta with new learning watches.

In addition, Blue's Clues & You! characters will soon be featured as part of LeapFrog's award-winning LeapBuilders® line. These smart, easy-to-hold building blocks offer an innovative take on classic block play by combining technology and interactive curriculum-based learning content. Kids can combine the new LeapBuilders Blue's Clues & You! learning blocks with other LeapBuilders sets that include an electronic Smart Star™ cube. The Smart Star will respond with fun sounds, educational songs and learning phrases that enhance building play. From a school to a train to an 81-piece blocks box, kids will be able to build with the Blue's Clues & You! characters they love.

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com. Highlights of the line include:

Blue's Clues & You! ™ Play & Learn Thinking Chair:Sit down and think, think, think in the Blue's Clues & You! Play & Learn Thinking Chair. Hear fun phrases from the show as you play with Josh and Blue by looking for clues and figuring out what Blue wants using the non-removable Handy Dandy Notebook. Sit on the chair to hear Josh invite you to play. Stand up and Josh will encourage you to find clues! Press the light-up buttons on the arm of the Thinking Chair to hear clues and explore colors, numbers, shapes and more. Use logic and problem-solving skills to figure out Blue's Clues. At Mail Time, open Mailbox and find a letter from Blue and Magenta for more pretend play. Remove Mailbox from the chair to reveal a cup holder. Lift the seat cushion for a place to store small items. Let's figure out Blue's Clues! ( $49.99; ages 2+ years; available now exclusively at Walmart)

Blue's Clues & You! ™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook:Learn what's new with Blue and Josh! The Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook with non-removable crayon looks like Josh's Handy Dandy Notebook from the show. Learn through pretend play with 14 light-up app icons that introduce toddlers and preschoolers to colors, counting, shapes, weather, health and hygiene. The Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook features phone, music and mail apps for pretend play with Blue, Josh and Mailbox. Pretend to talk to Josh and Blue on the phone, check your email with Mailbox and use the music app to dance to fun Blue's Clues & You!-inspired tunes. Press the button with the picture of Blue to hear a variety of her fun barks. ( $14.99; ages 2+ years; available now)

Blue's Clues & You! ™ Learning Watch:Bring Blue or Magenta wherever you go with the Blue's Clues & You! Blue Learning Watch or Magenta Learning Watch. Bring time concepts to life with an entertaining wristwatch that features Josh's voice and familiar barks from Blue or Magenta! Explore daily routines with Blue and Magenta by choosing a time to discover what they want to do. Little ones can learn about time concepts with an alarm clock and timer. Play four learning games that introduce kids to counting, shapes and problem solving with Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel and Pail. Choose between seven digital watch faces that make time-telling extra exciting. Close the watch with the protective lid featuring Blue or Magenta's adorable face. Blue Learning Watch and Magenta Learning Watch sold separately. ( $14.99 each; ages 3+ years; available now)

LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You! ™ Blue's 123 School:Go to school at the LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You! Blue's 123 School! Build, create and learn with this 42-piece block set, featuring figures of Blue, Josh and Magenta from the show Blue's Clues & You! Build a school for Blue, Josh and Magenta including a school bus and a show-and-tell area or use your imagination with the easy-to-hold building blocks and eight double-sided learning blocks featuring numbers and objects. For even more fun, combine the learning blocks with other LeapBuilders® sets (sold separately) that include an electronic Smart Star™ cube that responds with fun sounds and educational songs to enhance building play with learning content. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids! ( $24.99, ages 2+ years; available now)

LeapFrog® LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You! ™ Learning Letters Train:All aboard the LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You! Learning Letters Train! Build, create and learn with this 33-piece block set featuring friends from the show Blue's Clues & You!, including Blue and Josh figures. Build a train for Blue and Josh to ride and go on an alphabet adventure. Build anything you can imagine using the easy-to-hold building blocks and 19 double-sided learning blocks that feature letters and objects. For even more fun, combine the learning blocks with other LeapBuilders® sets (sold separately) that include an electronic Smart Star™ cube that responds with fun sounds, educational songs and encouraging phrases to enhance building play with learning content. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids! ( $17.99, ages 2+ years; available now)

LeapFrog® LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You! ™ 81-Piece Jumbo Blocks Box:Get creative with the LeapBuilders® Blue's Clues & You! 81-Piece Jumbo Blocks Box! Build and create with this 81-piece block set featuring a Blue character figure from the show Blue's Clues & You! The easy-to-hold building blocks and 13 double-sided learning blocks feature letters and objects. Inspire creativity with three double-sided building cards to build animal friends for Blue, a pick-up truck she can ride on and more. For even more fun, combine the learning blocks with other LeapBuilders® sets (sold separately) that include an electronic Smart Star™ cube that responds with fun sounds, educational songs and encouraging phrases to enhance building play with learning content. When you're done, store everything inside the convenient storage box. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids!( $19.99, ages 2+ years; available now)

About LeapFrogLeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play - turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

