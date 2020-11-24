FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPledge LLC announced today the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval of BioPledge® Antimicrobial POWER™ healthcare disinfectant for kill claims against SARS-CoV-2 , the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces. The new multi-purpose disinfectant and cleaner has been added to the EPA's List N under EPA Reg No. 91691-1.

New BioPledge Bleach And Alcohol-Free Daily Disinfectant Approved By EPA For Use Against COVID-19 Virus

Now commercially available, the antimicrobial spray solution from Texas-based company, BioPledge , BioPledge Antimicrobial POWER has been approved for daily use, after being tested and proven effective to kill the COVID-19 virus.

Eliminating 99.9 percent of SARS-CoV-2 virus (associated with COVID-19) in three (3) minutes, "BioPledge Antimicrobial POWER provides a valuable everyday tool to maintain a clean environment," said Alex Baranga, BioPledge President and Founder. "BioPledge is uniquely positioned to offer our healthcare disinfectant formula for broader use in automotive, commercial, healthcare, manufacturing, food service, education, mass transit and entertainment industries. Our mission is to provide peace of mind to help businesses get back to business, and the public back in public."

The EPA authorization has been afforded to BioPledge only after extensive review of independent lab testing data. Specific performance criteria to evaluate efficacy of products must first be met. The independent lab research for BioPledge Antimicrobial POWER was conducted by an ISO 17025 accredited independent lab with over five decades of experience.

For more information on BioPledge Antimicrobial POWER™ and BioPledge® portfolio of products, visit www.biopledge.com .

About BioPledge LLC.

BioPledge® has been partnering with premium automotive Dealerships, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Distributors across North America, providing consistent, proven and effective solutions to maintain the high standards that their businesses were built on for over a decade. BioPledge - Critical tools for Cleaner Environments.™

Media Contact

publicaffairs@biopledge.com+1 877-877-0564

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-biopledge-bleach-and-alcohol-free-daily-disinfectant-approved-by-epa-for-use-against-covid-19-virus-301179644.html

SOURCE BioPledge LLC