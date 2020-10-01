New BDR Website Offers Streamlined Experience For Contractors

The leading provider of training for the home service industry introduces enhanced training resources to help contractors grow their businesses

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training authority for home services professionals, has launched a new website that provides contractors with improved access and deeper training and educational resources, like podcasts, articles by BDR experts, and class file downloads. The new site enhances BDR's online presence and supports their mission of helping contractors succeed by empowering them to increase revenue, offer top customer experience and create long-term business strategies.

"Making life easier for contractors has always been a top priority for us," said Bruce Wiseman, BDR's owner and president. "We want to connect them efficiently and directly with all the resources we have available so they can take full advantage of our industry-leading training and insights. Our new website is a major step that will allow us to offer more training opportunities and give our customers easier and faster access to our material."

The new site, designed and built by BxB Media, offers improved navigation, enhanced video and audio options and streamlined access to BDR's industry-leading training and event information. An interactive learning management system that will directly connect users with BDR's extensive library of online training courses and material will be available later in 2020.

"There's been critical demand for online training in recent months, and it's not going to decrease even when we're on the other side of the coronavirus situation," Wiseman said. "Contractors have learned that virtual training offers flexibility and efficiency. It won't be a permanent replacement for in-person training events, but it's an avenue for professional learning that's growing, and we want to stay at the forefront in our industry by offering the best tools."

For more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

About BDRBDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bdr-website-offers-streamlined-experience-for-contractors-301143668.html

SOURCE BDR