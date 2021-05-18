New B.A.S.S. Program Inspires And Educates Families On Outdoor Exploration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people reconnect with each other and nature, B.A.S.S. has announced a new lifestyle initiative to inspire and educate families as they begin exploring the great outdoors. The Go Out{side} program encourages a new audience of burgeoning outdoor enthusiasts who can turn to the authorities at B.A.S.S. for guidance on a variety of outdoor topics, including fishing, camping, hiking, cooking, travel, gear and conservation.

Go Out{side} is designed to be easy-to-follow and practical for people of any skill level who are ready to explore.

"The stories, videos and information found on Go Out{side} are truly designed to be easy-to-follow and practical for people of any skill level who are ready to explore," explained Go Out{side} Director Laurie Tisdale. "In fact, our entire Simple 7 Series was created to offer simple steps to get you safely in nature now."

2020 saw a surge in people turning to outdoor activities for recreation and an opportunity to interact responsibly with each other. According to the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, 81% of Americans say they spent time enjoying outdoor activities during the pandemic, 31% for the first time. But many of these people struggle with the basics of getting started.

"For five decades, B.A.S.S. and the Bassmaster brand have inspired millions of people to spend time in the outdoors, fueled the passion for fishing and led efforts to promote youth fishing and conservation," said B.A.S.S. Chairman Chase Anderson. "Go Out{side} is a natural extension of our commitment to introduce people of all skill levels and backgrounds to fishing and the outdoors. Go Out{side} is particularly focused on providing an easy gateway to the outdoors for families to create memorable experiences outside. The entire Bassmaster family encourages you to go outside and enjoy God's beautiful creation!"

Along with the knowledgeable writers and staff from B.A.S.S., Go Out{side} Ambassadors including Chef Jimmy Kennedy, outdoor bloggers and photographers Philip and Corey Hunt from Two Dog Outdoors, tournament angler Kristine Fischer and multispecies kayak angler John Deshauteurs will lend their expertise to the program.

"We hope that people can take our tips and create new memories with their friends and families," said Deshauteurs. "Getting involved with the Go Out{side} program was important to us because it allowed us to get outdoors as a family even more! Experiencing life with our family is why we do what we do, and to be able to share those experiences with the Go Out{side} team has been such a gift."

In addition to enjoying a variety of information resources on Bassmaster.com, families can also delve into a variety of outdoor activities during the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk June 11-13 in Fort Worth, Texas. As part of the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, the Go Out{side} Experience will offer fun, free options including inflatable archery, cornhole, jumping dogs, knot tying and more. Kids can even catch their first fish at an on-site catfish pond.

For helpful tips, videos and more information on the Go Out{side} program, visit Bassmaster.com/go-outside.

Go Out{side} Launch Partner: Eukanuba

Go {Fish} Supporting Sponsor: AFTCO

Go {Gear Up} Supporting Sponsor: Grizzly Coolers

Go {Cook} Supporting Sponsor: Big Green Egg

Go {Camp) Supporting Sponsor: Go RVing

About B.A.S.S.B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines ( Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website ( Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

