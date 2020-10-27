New Autism Therapy Center For Children Opening In Federal Way Next Month

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine, a Caravel Autism Health Company, is preparing to open a new autism therapy center for families in the Seattle- Tacoma area. Imagine's new center will be led by clinical professionals who specialize in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder. The new center at 720 South 333rd Street in Federal Way will open in early November.

Imagine's autism health specialists have been helping local families since 2011, when Dr. Charna Mintz, BCBA-D, opened the group's first clinic exclusively focused on children with autism. Imagine's specialists provide a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation and Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans that help children with autism to develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller said the decision to add an autism therapy center in Federal Way was driven by local need. "After learning that some families were facing lengthy delays in accessing high quality services," explained Miller, "we decided to take action. Autism awareness has improved, but some children in the Seattle- Tacoma area have been waiting up to 12 months for diagnostic evaluation and ABA therapy, which is simply unacceptable. We want to close that gap by adding a new autism therapy center."

Bridging that gap is critical, according to Mintz, Imagine's Vice President of Clinical Operations Pacific Northwest: "Research shows that ABA therapy can have a profound impact on children with autism. The earlier we can provide therapy, the better positioned a child is to make the greatest possible gains."

Imagine's Federal Way team will offer center-based, as well as home-based, ABA therapy for children. For information about Imagine's clinical expertise in helping children with autism or to schedule an appointment, call 253-449-0030 or visit https://imaginebehaviorwashington.com/.

About Imagine/ Washington

Founded in 2011, Imagine is now a part of the Caravel Autism Health family of companies. Imagine and Caravel Autism Health are devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Imagine's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Imagine's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world. The new Federal Way center is Imagine's fifth autism therapy center in the state of Washington.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-autism-therapy-center-for-children-opening-in-federal-way-next-month-301160997.html

SOURCE Imagine, A Caravel Autism Health Company