New App Foodvine Connects A Global Community To Cook, Shop & Share In The Joy Of Food From Around The World

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodvine, a new social food-ordering platform developed to foster authentic culinary experiences and make them easily accessible through a global community, will launch its application November 2021. Reimagining food-centric apps from a cultural perspective, Foodvine helps everyone unlock the taste of world-class cities, exotic locales, and everywhere in-between, while breaking new barriers for foodies, chefs, and food-sellers around the world.

"It's exciting to offer the first digital platform that seamlessly allows anyone to experience the unique foods and flavors of other cultures, all without leaving the comforts of home," said Jordan Sakala, Foodvine Founder and CEO. "Through Foodvine's technology, content, marketplace, and community, authentic global cuisine is now available in a way it has never been before."

Foodvine users can explore dishes and recipes, engage in live cooking classes, learn new skills, and gain wisdom from chefs and home cooks through profiles, newsfeeds, and other features all tailored to preferences, interests, and location. The app also allows users to order ingredients, meals, and fresh and packaged foods from home chefs, farmers, food trucks, and other niche food-sellers from all cultures. By offering a community-driven experience, Foodvine innovates genuine culinary adventures in the kitchen or at the table, powered by real people sharing authentic dishes and foods from their childhood, culture, and beyond.

Jordan, who is Zambia-born and based in Dallas, TX, was inspired to develop Foodvine as a vehicle to encourage exploration of the cultural food landscape without the need for travel, as well as unlock the talents of millions of people who don't have the financial means to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. He discovered his passion for global cuisines while serving as an operation specialist in the U.S. Navy, which inspired him to launch Foodvine.

Foodvine will be available for download beginning November 2021 on iOS and Android. To learn more about Foodvine or join the waitlist, visit www.foodvine.com.

About FoodvineThe Foodvine application delivers authentic cultural culinary experiences driven by a global community. This new platform empowers anyone to cook, order, and shop for foods from around the world through online access, content, and engagement, while supporting a greater mission to foster unity through the joy of food. Visit www.foodvine.com or connect on Instagram for more information.

