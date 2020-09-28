New Annual Report Demonstrates How Dark Adaptation Makes AMD Management Easy, Accurate And Profitable -- In Virtually Any Eye Care Setting

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MacuLogix, Inc., a company that equips eye care professionals with the instrument, tools and education needed to effectively diagnose and manage patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), announces the recent publication of "Practical Opportunities in AMD Management," the fourth in a series of annual reports aimed at reducing avoidable vision loss. Published in the September 2020 issue of Review of Optometry, this year's report offers all the proof and tools doctors need to succeed in AMD management in an optometric setting.

"It's no longer only a select group of early adopters or key opinion leaders who have real world experience using dark adaptation in AMD patients and suspects," says Gary Kirman, OD, owner of Kirman Eye in Hummelstown, PA. "I've been using the original AdaptDx® automated dark adaptometer since it was introduced in 2014 and now use three AdaptDx Pro™ headsets in my practice to effectively test every patient 55 years old and older examined by our three doctors. I'm excited to see this technology being adopted by more than 1,000 eye care professionals worldwide to help identify and monitor AMD at its earliest stage."

With the introduction of the AdaptDx Pro guided by Theia™, adoption continues to soar. This self-contained wearable headset features an on-board technician and is powered by artificial intelligence to easily fit into any practice workflow, while providing a completely reimagined user experience for the technician and the patient. The AdaptDx Pro creates a comfortable, personal dark room so patients can take the test anywhere in the office, in any light. Additionally, the medical grade hardware withstands all necessary disinfection, and the hygienic barrier that makes contact with the patient's face is designed for single use, offering a greater level of patient confidence in this new era of point-of-care testing.

"Practical Opportunities in AMD Management" outlines years of research to illustrate why dark adaptation is a must-have medical device in optometric practice. Additionally, the report highlights the real-world accounts of seven diverse optometrists who successfully implemented either the AdaptDx or the AdaptDx Pro in their own practices. Specifically, "Practical Opportunities in AMD Management" features papers by:

· Steven Ferrucci, OD, FAAO · Jeffry Gerson, OD, FAAO · Paul Karpecki, OD, FAAO · Claudio Lagunas, OD· Pamela A. Lowe, OD, FAAO, Dipl. ABO · Julie Rodman, OD, MSc, FAAO

"Definitively diagnosing AMD at the earliest possible stage by identifying impaired dark adaptation with the AdaptDx Pro gives patients greater agency to make good choices. This also alerts doctors to the essential need for ongoing structural and functional testing at more regular intervals than would have been determined utilizing the information from a clinical retinal evaluation alone," says Pamela A. Lowe, OD, FAAO, Dipl. ABO, owner of Professional Eye Care Center in Niles, IL. "Make no mistake, knowing for sure that a patient has AMD makes a big difference and changes how optometry manages this vision threating disease."

Download "Practical Opportunities in AMD Management" here.

About MacuLogix® MacuLogix, Inc . is revolutionizing primary eye care with elegantly simple and scientifically valid solutions. By leveraging the science of dark adaptation through its AdaptDx ® and AdaptDx Pro™ guided by Theia™, MacuLogix is working to eliminate preventable blindness caused by AMD—a chronic, progressive disease that impacts over 170 million people worldwide and goes undiagnosed in 25 percent of patients. Dark adaptation functional testing technology from MacuLogix enables eye care professionals to detect, monitor and treat AMD three years before it can be identified clinically. MacuLogix also provides each customer with personalized training and treatment best practices to support the implementation and optimization of dark adaptation testing. Visit www.maculogix.com for additional information.

