New Animal-Free Solutions Join The Molecular Farming Revolution

Moolec Science expands its meat-focused portfolio for alternative proteins with the development of egg replacements and the expansion of its dairy offer, further increasing the range of its integral animal-free food solutions.

WARWICK, England, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moolec Science is a global Ag-Foodtech company with the purpose of improving the affordability of animal-free food solutions. Moolec's technological platform is based on Molecular Farming, a hybrid approach to plant and cell-based production technologies for alternative proteins. Today's announcement of portfolio expansion reflects the Company's ambition to address dependency of animal proteins in every segment of the food industry.

"We started exploring the space more than 10 years ago. We were the first team to fully deregulate a Molecular Farming crop and its functionalized protein concentrate for its use in the cheese-making industry, a product that has been successfully used in the manufacturing of thousands of tons of soft and hard cheeses. Since then, we expanded to animal-free meat ingredients and are now announcing a broadening of our pipeline into dairy and egg replacements," says Gastón Paladini, CEO & CO-Founder. "Proteins are responsible for the functionality, mouth experience and many nutritional aspects in food. The greatest food experiences are mostly those which include high-quality products. And top products only use the best ingredients. We want to collaborate with B2C food companies to offer the optimal journey and proper affordability for consumers by using our integral animal-free solutions."

Moolec presents its latest two developments for the new food industry. Leveraging the increasing utilization of oat protein in the alternative dairy space, the Company is functionalizing oat concentrates with co-expressed whey protein. Similarly, ovum protein is being engineered into wheat for an egg replacement specially designed for the bakery industry. These products will both join the meat analogues currently in Moolec's pipeline, blends of soybean with selected porcine proteins and pea with bovine proteins to complete the Company's growing portfolio.

"Our selection of dairy and egg proteins will be produced in the host crop. We are going to let the plants, the sun and the land work and, after only basic processing, Moolec's product will have superior nutritional and functional properties for a fraction of the cost. For example, our wheat and egg protein products will have a higher content of digestible protein and, thus, improved nutritional value," states Henk Hoogenkamp, CPO & Co-Founder.

Moolec recently acquired a nutritional oil technology for the production of gamma-linolenic acid (aka GLA, branded SONOVA ®). This technology complements the Company's bovine chymosin production platform, both of which are based in the safflower crop, resulting in significant efficiencies.

