New And Updated Web Resources To Help Customers Financially Impacted By COVID-19

Customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now find new and updated information and web resources on various programs available to those who are behind on their bills and/or needing financial assistance due to the ongoing pandemic by going to pge.com/covid19.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) updated customer support website, launched earlier this month, provides information on all the financial assistance and support programs currently available to qualified customers in one easy to use page.

Get Help with Past Due Bills

The Get Help with Past Due Billsportions of the page points to a variety of financial assistance programs and payment plan arrangement support, including:

Find Ways to Reduce Future Energy Bills

The Find Ways to Reduce Future Energy Billssection links customers to applications for ongoing monthly discounts as part of the CARE and FERA Programs as well as the Energy Savings Assistance Program offering free energy efficiency upgrades to qualified customers.

Get Additional Information

The Get Additional Informationportion of the page highlights more ways for customers to access support through PG&E's Medical Baseline Program as well as various external programs such as the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Act helping income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for past due and future payments. Renters and landlords are eligible to apply.

The revamped webpage offers a useful resource for customers as the existing COVID-19 customer protections expire on July 1, 2021. PG&E remains committed to providing support for customers during this transition, and we want our customers to know that we are here to help.

For additional questions, we encourage customers to call 800-743-5000. Financial resources for business customers are available here.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

