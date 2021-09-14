New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Heat Exchangers, With The Market To Reach $22.1 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Heat Exchangers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: September 2021 Executive Pool: 11592 Companies: 675 - Players covered include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Alfa Laval AB; API Heat Transfer; Barriquand Technologies Thermiques; Danfoss; Doosan Corporation; Enerquip, Inc.; Funke WÃ¤rmeaustauscher Apparatebau GMB; Guntner U.S. LLC; Hamon Group; Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers; Hisaka Works, Ltd.; HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd; Johnson Controls; Kelvion; Koch Heat Transfer Company; McDermott; Mersen; SmartHeat Inc.; SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.; SPX FLOW, Inc.; SWEP International AB; Tranter Inc.; Vahterus Oy; Xylem Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Cooling Towers, Air Coolers, Gasketed PHE, Welded PHE, Brazed PHE, Other Product Segments); End-Use (Chemicals, HVAC & Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Global Heat Exchangers Market to Reach US$22.1 Billion by the Year 2026Heat exchangers are devices that transfer heat energy from one fluid/gas to another fluid/gas without mixing the two. The heat exchangers market is anticipated to receive a boost from industrialization and increasing use of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC) for optimal utilization of the equipment. The need to refurbish HVAC systems is expected to drive the use of cooling equipment and heat exchangers in the residential sector. The market growth is facilitated by technological advances and increasing adoption of heat transfer equipment for heat recovery, process cooling and condensation applications. While consistent demand from various end-use industries such as energy and petroleum is likely to boost adoption, the requirement to control temperatures in manufacturing units is poised to impel heat exchanger demand. On the other hand, stringent regulations curb carbon emissions as a result of rising concerns over environment and air pollution are likely to present new growth opportunities. The market growth is also driven by the need for centralized heating systems in residential and commercial segments along with global warming and the resulting change in weather conditions. Increasing investments by various companies for improving the commercial infrastructure is expected to create huge growth opportunities for heat exchanger providers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heat Exchangers estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling Towers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Heat Exchangers market. The shell & tube heat exchanger market is driven by increasing adoption of sophisticated equipment across the pharmaceutical, power generation and petrochemical industries owing to their superior corrosion-resistance and energy efficiency. Cooling towers are defined as open water re-circulation devices that use natural draft or fans to extract or push air to cool water through evaporation. Environmental concerns will expedite the markets' adoption of energy efficient products like closed circuit cooling towers. New innovations and updates to product standards are continuously being made in attempts to enhance the performance, energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of cooling towers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026The Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.56% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027. Europe dominates market growth driven by stringent regulations and ambitious plans to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions. These regulations are driving member states in the region to promote energy-efficient products to curb carbon emissions and their impact on the environment. The European market is also benefitting from increasing adoption of heat exchangers in the oil & gas industry along with consistent focus of various players on research activities to develop new products to satiate consumer needs. The North American market is driven by strong contribution from the US and Mexico. While the former remains the leading market in the region, the latter is gaining from rapid urbanization and expansion of mechanical activities, creating strong demand for heat exchangers. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is supported by growing industrial operations in developing regions such as India and China.

Air Coolers Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026Air coolers use atmospheric air to cool and condense fluids. There is an increased interest in air coolers as a cost effective, alternative to cooling towers. The chronic shortage of freshwater is expected to become intense in the coming years, a factor that will help drive growth in the air coolers market. In the global Air Coolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$400.9 Million by the year 2026. More

