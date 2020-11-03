New Analysis From Falcon.io Highlights Social Media Trends Around The U.S. Presidential Election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, a Cision company, published a new report uncovering how the public is consuming and engaging with election information on social media. The special feature article is the latest analysis to be published for Cision's 2020 State of the Election blog series, a weekly nonpartisan media analysis of the U.S. presidential election.

View Falcon.io's full social media analysis and subscribe to Cision's election blog series here.

"The U.S. presidential election has been polarizing not just for the American public, but for people around the world, which is why Falcon.io believed it was important to share our insights," said Daniel Grant, Director of Growth Marketing at Falcon.io. "With thousands of news stories and social media mentions published every day, it was interesting to use our own tools to take a deep look at what content seems to be resonating most with the public."

All data was compiled and analyzed using Falcon Listen, a social media listening tool that draws insights from millions of social media posts to help brands track trends and understand brand perception Using Falcon Listen, Falcon.io monitored Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for mentions of keywords around the US election from October 5 th to October 30 th to capture audience sentiment, track popular hashtags, and discover emerging trends in audience conversations.

Key report findings include:

COVID-19 garnered the greatest number of mentions in the last 30 days with 2.35M social media mentions.

social media mentions. Mentions of "jobs", " Joe Biden ", "recession", "stock market", " Donald Trump " and "taxes" were some of the most used phrases in social mentions.

", "recession", "stock market", " " and "taxes" were some of the most used phrases in social mentions. Mentions of " Greta Thunberg " and "teen climate change activist" received 11K mentions in conversations about climate change and the election.

" and "teen climate change activist" received mentions in conversations about climate change and The "Supreme Court" mentions followed "COVID-19" mentions with over 2.12M .

To gauge whether sentiments of social mentions were positive, negative or neutral, Falcon also used Falcon Listen to assess the emotional impact of people around each topic. When looking at mentions of the Supreme Court, the team found that mentions about Kamala Harris and the Supreme Court and Joe Biden and the Supreme Court indicated a higher rate of negative sentiment when compared to mentions of the Supreme Court and President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Monitor your brand as carefully as Falcon.io monitored the U.S. election and subscribe to Cision's State of the Election series.

Falcon.io and Cision are both politically unaffiliated and do not endorse any political parties, platforms, campaigns or candidates.

About Falcon.ioFalcon.io offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, advertising, analytics and benchmarking. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Its client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, Momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola.

About CisionCision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud ®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact: Rebecca DershPR Manager cisionpr@cision.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-falconio-highlights-social-media-trends-around-the-us-presidential-election-301165339.html

SOURCE Falcon.io