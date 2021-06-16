New American Funding Ranks #13 On OC's Top Fastest-Growing Private Company List

TUSTIN, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leading mortgage lender, has been ranked the 13 th top fastest-growing private company headquartered in Orange County, CA as ranked by the Orange County Business Journal. This is the 7 th time the company has made the list.

Ranked by revenue, New American Funding had a record year in 2020 and continues to grow in 2021. The company posted revenue of $630 million for 2019 and $1.3 billion in 2020, while growing from a nationwide workforce of 3,426 employees a year ago to over 4,800 today.

Since 2003, the husband-and-wife team of CEO Rick Arvielo and President Patty Arvielo have built the company into a powerhouse mortgage lender that is also dominating nationally by offering homeowners and future homeowners a variety of competitive home financing options to help make homeownership more accessible to many.

Recently, the company was recognized for its 9 th straight year on Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders List, the industry's premier ranking, including #7 in retail volume, #13 in Overall Volume, and #10 in Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) Volume, which offers a unique option for those who are self-employed, with non-traditional incomes, or have assets and no income.

Despite the pandemic, the company thrived with one of the most diverse workforces in America that currently includes 60% women, 45% minorities, and 38% Millennials. The company carefully cultivates career opportunities with personalized mentorship programs offering a clear pathway for potential advancement and possible leadership.

"It's such a great honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Orange County," said CEO Rick Arvielo. "We continue to have tremendous success because of our dedicated employees, our diverse culture, and our commitment to delivering an elite loan experience."

To learn more about New American Funding's career opportunities, visit their careers page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 197,000 loans for approximately $51.4 billion, 181 nationwide locations, and about 4,800+ employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-american-funding-ranks-13-on-ocs-top-fastest-growing-private-company-list-301313265.html

SOURCE New American Funding