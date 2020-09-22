New American Funding Named A Best Workplace For Women By FORTUNE And Great Place To Work®

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leader in the mortgage industry, has been ranked #10 on the Best Workplaces for Women list by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®. Previously, the company was ranked #53 in 2017, #30 in 2018, and #31 in 2019.

The annual list recognizes the 75 Best Workplaces that stand apart from their peers in creating great workplaces for women. Rankings are determined by employee surveys that consisted of questions regarding culture, leadership, fairness, and other elements essential to an excellent work environment.

View the complete list of 2020 Best Workplaces for Women.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace for Women," said Patty Arvielo, President of New American Funding. "We worked diligently to build a thriving, inclusive environment where all our team members are supported and empowered to succeed. We provide them with the opportunities, tools, and support to excel and advance their careers in essential business roles, including key leadership positions."

Of the company's diverse nationwide workforce, approximately 59% are women with many holding C-level positions, while 45% are minorities and 36% are millennials.

Spearheaded by Arvielo herself, the company offers intensive mentorship programs such as "If You Want to Grow, We Want to Know" and "Thrive and Lead," to further employee growth and skills within the company and for career advancement.

New American Funding has been honored as one of the 50 Best Companies to Work for by Mortgage Executive Magazine. In December 2019, the company was awarded the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award for Ethics , the first-ever independent mortgage lender to receive the honor.

Amidst a record-breaking year for financial growth, New American Funding continues to hire for many positions. Visit the company's career page to learn more.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 146,000 loans for approximately $36 billion, 201 nationwide locations, and about 4,000 employees. The company offers niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

