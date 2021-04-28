New American Funding Named A Best Mortgage Refinance Company

HENDERSON, Nev., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, has been recognized as one of the top 13 refinance mortgage companies in Henderson, Nevada by Expertise.com, a leading resource for reviewing local businesses.

New American Funding's Henderson branch made the list after a rigorous selection process, which evaluated 144 mortgage companies in Henderson, Nevada. These lenders were evaluated on more than 25 variables across five categories, including:

Availability - Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored

Qualifications - Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards

Reputation - A history of delighted customers and outstanding service

Experience - Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education

Professionalism - Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect

Among its other distinguishing features, the Henderson branch was recognized for its A+ online reputation, which is based on their quality and quantity of reviews, presence on multiple review sites, and average minimum rating.

"Our goal is to be a trusted lender and an essential part of every community we serve," said Chris Garza, SVP, Mid Pacific Region for New American Funding. "With our Henderson branch, our dedicated team of Loan Officers and local sales support are committed to assisting our customers throughout every step of their homeownership journey."

In addition to home refinancing, the branch specializes in home purchase loans and works closely with local real estate partners and builders to secure financing for new and existing home purchases. New American Funding offers conventional, FHA, and VA loans, as well as help with down payment assistance programs.

The Henderson branch is located at 1348 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Ste. 200, Henderson, NV 89012, or accessed online at newamericanfunding.com/branches/henderson

For more information about the Henderson location, please contact the area manager, Larry Garlutzo at Larry.Garlutzo@nafinc.com today.

About New American Funding New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 187,000 loans for approximately $48.4 billion, 186+ nationwide locations, and about 5,000 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

