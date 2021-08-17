New American Funding Makes Inc. 5000 For Seventh Time

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top independent mortgage lender New American Funding, one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, has made Inc. 5000 from Inc. Magazine.

This year marks the seventh time New American Funding has made Inc. 5000, which ranks companies by a percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period.

In the 2021 edition of Inc. 5000, New American Funding ranked #2145 out of 5,000 companies from various industries throughout the United States.

To see the full list of winners, click here.

"Making Inc. 5000 again is a momentous achievement, and we could not have done it without the contributions of our outstanding team members," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "We are proud to have achieved this distinguished award and of our continued growth as a top nationwide lender."

While the Inc. 5000 honors companies based on their review growth over three years, last year was the best year in New American Funding's history.

In 2020, New American Funding doubled its previous record lending volume, originating $30.5 billion in mortgages. In total, New American Funding helped more than 104,000 individuals and families buy a home or refinance their existing mortgage last year.

New American Funding has also substantially grown its workforce in the last few years. In 2020, the company hired nearly 2,800 new employees. That expansion has continued in 2021, with the company adding over 1,300 new employees this year.

The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

To learn more about working at New American Funding, visit their careers page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 206,000 loans for approximately $53.8 billion, 179 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

