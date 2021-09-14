New American Express Travel Campaign Inspires Canadians To Find Their Happy Places

Canadian actor Will Arnett teams up with Amex Canada to spotlight the enhanced suite of American Express® Aeroplan®* Cards designed to elevate the travel experience TORONTO, Sept.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - American Express Canada has launched a new campaign to spotlight its redesigned suite of American Express® Aeroplan®* Cards. Whether Canadians are travelling now or daydreaming about their next getaway, the Cards offer unique value and travel benefits to enhance every step of the travel journey.

The campaign centers on inspiring Canadians to find their 'happy places'. For some, this feeling is rooted in the anticipation and excitement of booking a trip, for others, it's in the memories made when experiencing a new city with friends and family. To bring this concept to life, American Express Canada teamed up with actor and comedian Will Arnett for a new social video series. In the ad spots, Arnett brings his signature charm and wit to the pursuit of his vacation 'happy place,' a destination he'll reach sooner thanks to American Express and Aeroplan. Click here to watch the video on Amex Canada's Instagram channel.

"After 18 months of TV binges and many painfully awkward video calls, I want nothing more than to begin creating travel memories again", said Will Arnett, Canadian actor and comedian. "I love the fact that with the American Express Aeroplan Cards, everyday spending like work-from-home takeout lunches can help you rack up points to put towards your next adventure."

The campaign is backed by new research that underscores the important role travel plays in Canadians overall well-being. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a dream vacation, 85 per cent of Canadians say travel makes them happy and brings them joy, and 83 per cent agree sharing travel experiences with friends and family has a positive impact on their wellness. And while the pandemic has slowed travel for some Canadians, research shows that even reminiscing about past travel, or planning a future trip, can be a major mood boost. In fact, 86 per cent of Canadians say memories of past travel experiences boost their happiness, and 80 per cent say the anticipation of travelling uplifts their mood.

"We know it's the memories from past trips and the anticipation of upcoming adventures that have helped Canadians weather this slower travel period", said Megan McKee, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products and Partnerships at American Express Canada. "We're eager to take to the skies and live out of suitcases again, and Amex is thrilled to offer a suite of Aeroplan Cards with a range of travel and lifestyle benefits to help Canadians find their 'happy places' - today or in the future."

The redesigned suite of American Express Aeroplan Cards, first introduced in 2020 in conjunction with Air Canada's transformed Aeroplan program, offer rich travel rewards combined with accelerated points on everyday spending like dining and food delivery, to enable Cardmembers to reap the benefits of the program right from the start and allow them to earn points quickly for their future travel plans.

Select Cards boast specific travel and lifestyle related benefits, including Air Canada travel benefits such as a Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge TM Access, and Priority Airport Services like Priority Boarding. These extensive travel benefits are complemented by access to entertainment, dining, wellness and retail events through American Express® Experiences including virtual events to enjoy from home and early access to tickets through Front Of The Line®.

Benefits for each of the Cards in the redesigned American Express Aeroplan suite include:

The American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card, made from precision-cut and engraved 13 g metal, offers:

New Cardmembers can earn up to 90,000 Welcome Bonus Aeroplan®* points and a bonus Buddy Pass for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America . Spend and other terms apply.

and a for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in . Spend and other terms apply. 3X the points on eligible Air Canada®* and Air Canada Vacations®* purchases

on eligible Air Canada®* and Air Canada Vacations®* purchases 2X the points on eligible dining and food delivery in Canada

on eligible dining and food delivery in 1.25X the points on everything else

on everything else Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge TM* Access in North America and the Air Canada Café™*, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge TM* Access in and the Air Canada Café™*, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards Aeroplan Elite™* Status Benefits: including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades

including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades $100 NEXUS Credit: Receive up to $100 CAD in statement credits every four years when a NEXUS application or renewal fee is charged to the Card

Receive up to CAD in statement credits every four years when a NEXUS application or renewal fee is charged to the Card Access to American Express® Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line®, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express® Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers*

The American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card, also made from precision-cut and engraved 13 g metal will offer business Cardmembers access to:

New Cardmembers can earn up to 90,000 Welcome Bonus Aeroplan®* points and a bonus Buddy Pass for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America . Spend and other terms apply.

and a for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in . Spend and other terms apply. 3X the points on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases

on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases 2X the points on eligible hotels and car rentals

on eligible hotels and car rentals 1.25X the points on everything else

on everything else Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge Access in North America and the Air Canada Café, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Maple Leaf Lounge Access in and the Air Canada Café, Annual Worldwide Companion Pass, Priority Airport Services, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards Aeroplan Elite Status Benefits: including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades

including Rollover Status Qualifying Miles, Rollover eUpgrade Credits and Priority Airport Upgrades Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers

The American Express® Aeroplan®* Card, created using 70% reclaimed plastic as part of American Express' commitment to sustainability, offers:

New Cardmembers can earn up to 40,000 Welcome Bonus Aeroplan®* points and a bonus Buddy Pass for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America . Spend and other terms apply.

and a for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in . Spend and other terms apply. 2X the points on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases

on eligible Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations purchases 1.5X the points on eligible dining and food delivery in Canada

on eligible dining and food delivery in Canada 1X the points on everything else

on everything else Air Canada Travel Benefits: including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards

including eligible Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards Access to American Express Entertainment & Experiences: Access to presale and reserved tickets through Front Of The Line, insider access to dining, wellness, retail and entertainment virtual experiences and events through American Express Experiences, and tailored perks and discounts through Amex Offers

Corporate Cardmembers will also benefit from an enhanced suite of travel benefits including, Free First Checked Bag, Status Qualification Boost, Maple Leaf Lounge Guest Passes and Preferred Pricing on flight rewards.

For more information about the American Express Aeroplan Cards and full terms, visit americanexpress.com/ca/en/credit-cards/aeroplan-cards/.

About the Research

From August 23 rd to August 24 th, 2021 an online survey of 1,514 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5 %, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

