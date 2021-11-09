New Amazon Sortation Center In Maple Grove Now Up And Running

Workers in Minnesota's newest Amazon facility are now sorting and preparing packages for delivery, promising even faster service for thousands of customers in the Minneapolis/St.

Workers in Minnesota's newest Amazon facility are now sorting and preparing packages for delivery, promising even faster service for thousands of customers in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The Sortation Center, located at 10440 89 th Avenue in Maple Grove, received its first shipment on Wednesday, October 27 th.

"The City of Maple Grove is thankful for the continued investment in the community by Amazon. The new sortation center provides additional employment opportunities for residents as well as an increase to the tax base. The new facility will also provide residents and businesses with an increased ability to receive and send shipments on a timely basis. Amazon has been a great partner over the past few years, and the city looks forward to building upon the relationship into the future. The ongoing commitment from our businesses supports Maple Grove's place as a premier destination to live and work," Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson said.

Associates have spent the past couple of weeks ramping up operations while receiving, storing and sending out packages for delivery.

"We are thrilled to open this facility in the North Metro, further increasing the speed of our delivery network. Our location was chosen based on data and customer needs and we're proud to be a part of Maple Grove, as both a partner and employer. We bring Amazon's state-of-the-art technology and commitment to worker safety to the region, and we look forward to growing alongside our community," Site Leader Tommy Johns explained.

While the facility increases its production, Human Resources leaders will also continue hiring hundreds of residents to help meet customer orders ( www.amazon.com/apply). Full-time, part-time and "flex" employment shifts are available to meet the unique needs of every prospective employee. New hires are eligible for $3,000 signing bonuses and can earn more than $18/hour, and full-time employees are immediately provided with full benefits which include medical, dental, and a 50% match on 401k plans. Within 90 days of their start date, new hires also become eligible for Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company pays for full college tuition.

For more information on the type of work performed at Sortation Centers: https://hiring.amazon.com/job-opportunities/sortation-center-jobs?cmpid=OAAAMK0378H3#/

Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. Between 2010 and 2020, Amazon created more than 6,500 jobs in Minnesota and invested more than $3 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees. These investments have contributed an additional $3 billion in GDP to the Minnesota economy and have helped create over 9,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon's direct hires - from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 21,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in the state are selling to customers in Amazon's store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005388/en/