New Alert Logic Launchpad Program Offers Managed Security Service Providers An Express Lane To AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency

Mission Cloud Services is first Alert Logic partner to complete program, achieving AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status in 15 days and accelerating their ability to deliver comprehensive security to customers

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced a new program that streamlines the onboarding and sales enablement process to help managed security service providers (MSSPs) achieve the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 MSSP Competency and go-to-market with greater speed and efficiency: Alert Logic Launchpad for AWS MSSPs. Alert Logic partners that achieve this distinction validate their expertise in protecting and monitoring AWS environments 24/7. Mission Cloud Services is the first to complete the Launchpad requirements and achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status.

Fast-track Onboarding and EnablementAlert Logic assists Launchpad participants in developing and submitting AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency technical audit materials. As a result, the Launchpad program cuts the time required to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status from 6-12 months to as little as 15 days.

"Alert Logic's Launchpad program takes an innovative approach to achieving AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency," said Jarret Raim, Security Practice Lead & CISO, Mission Cloud Services. "This helps us deliver the level of security our customers require for their AWS workflows."

The Alert Logic MDR solution met the requirements for managed security services related to protecting and monitoring essential AWS resources 24/7 to earn AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status. This standard of quality for managed security services benefits AWS environments of any size and spans six security domains that contain multiple MSSP services. These domains have technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS, and include:

Vulnerability management

Cloud security best practices and compliance

Threat detection and response

Network security

Host and endpoint security

Application security

"MSSPs who engage in Alert Logic's Launchpad program are demonstrating a high level of commitment and urgency toward attaining AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status," said Ryan Orsi, Global Security/MSSP Practice Team Lead, AWS. "By utilizing Launchpad, MSSPs are able to quickly demonstrate their ability to deliver Level 1 Managed Security Services to AWS customers leveraging Alert Logic's MDR solution."

"Programs such as Alert Logic Launchpad for AWS MSSPs can contribute to building a greater sense of confidence in the security of cloud computing environments," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "Alert Logic and AWS are helping to raise the bar for the skills and processes that are necessary for securing cloud workloads."

Go-to-Market Advantages for MSSPs

AWS credits for internal and/or demand generation use

AWS Marketplace listing

Joint go-to-market launch kit including Alert Logic marketing development funds to use towards an AWS campaign, development of co-branded sales, enablement, and marketing assets

Committed multi-party go-to-market campaign launch within 90 days of completing a competency audit, with AWS marketing development funds

"Alert Logic is dedicated to supporting partners like Mission Cloud Services who are passionate about growing their MSP business and will work closely with them to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status," noted Dan Webb, Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Alert Logic. "Our new MSSP Launchpad program provides a fast path to success, enabling partners to quickly attain this valuable distinction and begin delivering top-tier security to their customers with an MDR solution that is purpose-built for AWS and the cloud."

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic - unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

