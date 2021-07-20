New AirDNA And Futurestay Integration Brings Automated, Real-Time Rate Recommendations For Short-Term Rental Success

DENVER and NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDNA's dynamic pricing engine is now integrated into Futurestay's Operating System for short-term rental management. The new integration gives independent and small rental businesses total control over their pricing strategies, with the ability to automate their prices for Airbnb, Vrbo and Booking.com based on real-time data.

Surging Short-Term Rental demand in 2021, combined with a lack of available supply in key destination markets, means rates are poised to grow even further. AirDNA expects an average national increase of about 6% in the United States this year, making nightly rates one of the most important aspects of managing any vacation rental. Property owners are in a great position to maximize their revenue when they have data to back up tailored pricing strategies.

"The partnership will further democratize short-term rental data for thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs, helping them thrive and directly compete with professional lodging providers," AirDNA's CEO Scott Shatford said. "We've built this integration with Futurestay because they understand the importance of giving these hosts the right tools and data needed for success."

The integration is in concert with Futurestay's mission to simplify management operations from end-to-end; hosts at any experience level are now able to compete with property operators of any size by automatically pushing tailored prices to top host platforms.

"70% of Short-Term Rentals are run by entrepreneurs, individuals and Independent managers seeking success in an increasingly complex market," Philip Kennard, CEO Futurestay said. "Futurestay and AirDNA's partnership levels the playing field, empowering small businesses with high-quality data, pricing and automation technology rivaling that used by global hospitality leaders."

Automation To Maximize Revenue and Occupancy

AirDNA's Smart Rates is the best-in-class pricing recommendation tool, built on the most robust historical data in the short-term rental industry. It gives hosts a competitive edge with personalized pricing suggestions that maximize both revenue and occupancy. With customizable settings and clear explanations behind each rate suggestion, Smart Rates is the industry's most powerful, easy-to-use pricing tool.

While sending daily pricing to Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com is automated, customers have total command of their pricing strategy; they can set minimum and maximum rates, focus on occupancy versus maximum ADR, adjust for preferences on aggressive or conservative pricing, and orphan discounting. They will be able to see at a glance how days of the week, real-time demand, lead time, and seasonality are affecting recommended rates.

About AirDNA

AirDNA turns industry-savvy, short-term rental data into strategic, actionable analytics. As the world's leading provider of short-term vacation rental data and analytics, we track the daily performance of over 10 million listings in 120,000 markets globally. Vacation rental hosts, property managers, hoteliers, and real estate investors all rely on AirDNA's vacation rental insights to optimize their listings, find lucrative properties, and outperform the competition.

About Futurestay

Futurestay is the Operating System for Short-Term Rentals™, empowering thousands of small property management businesses in over 120 countries to thrive in the complex hospitality industry. Futurestay OS™ gives Independent managers a roadmap for success, automating distribution on leading channels, growing direct bookings and optimizing revenues. Winner of numerous innovation awards, Futurestay is on an industry changing mission to bring a simple, seamless Operating System to every Independent short-term rental manager.

