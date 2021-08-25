New AHA PSAs And Resources Feature Clinicians Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AHA today released new public service announcements (PSAs) and related digital content encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 by still-unvaccinated health care workers and members of the public.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AHA today released new public service announcements (PSAs) and related digital content encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 by still-unvaccinated health care workers and members of the public.

The PSAs and supporting materials build on AHA's ongoing efforts to reinforce to the public that America's hospitals and health systems play a critical role in the health of our country - serving as a trusted voice and "always there, ready to care," as the nation continues its battle against this historic public health crisis.

About the PSAsAHA is releasing three clinician-focused PSAs: "I'm a Physician," "I'm a Nurse," and a hybrid PSA featuring both. In these three PSAs, clinicians share their reasons for getting the vaccine and encourage their colleagues and communities to overcome their concerns that prevent them from getting vaccinated by asking questions and seeking guidance from the trusted health care professionals in their lives.

A fourth PSA, "On the Fence," features a physician talking to three vaccine-hesitant people, discussing their questions and again encouraging them to seek answers from trusted resources to assuage their concerns. All of the PSAs, which also are available with Spanish subtitles, can be accessed on AHA's vaccine confidence webpage.

About the American Hospital AssociationThe American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners - including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers - and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. For more information, visit the AHA website at www.aha.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-aha-psas-and-resources-feature-clinicians-encouraging-covid-19-vaccination-301362915.html

SOURCE American Hospital Association