New Ad Campaign Spotlights Pregnancy Resource Centers In Critical Markets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Storks announced today the second phase of its awareness campaign in two "mission critical" markets: California and Florida. According to the research group Abort 73, 22 and 24 percent of all pregnancies are aborted in California and Florida, respectively.

This new awareness campaign focuses on connecting women with local pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) in two critical markets: Options, A Women's Care Center in La Puente, CA, A Woman's Choice in Lakeland, FL and Choices Clinic in Brandon, FL. The goal is to ensure women know where and how to get the care they need. Women facing unplanned pregnancies will also be directed to mobile medical units, known as "Stork Buses" in their communities.

"Four abortions take place every two minutes in California. More than 190 children - roughly nine kindergarten classes - are lost to abortion each day in Florida," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "Save the Storks has teamed up with local pregnancy centers in La Puente, CA, Lakeland, FL and Brandon, FL to make a difference by educating the community on the life-saving options available. We partner together to help women connect to their local pregnancy center for ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, options counseling and even after-abortion counseling - all provided free of charge. We encourage you to join us in reaching women, saving lives, and changing the statistics in your community."

The first phase of the initiative launched in June with targeted radio, TV and digital marketing aimed at raising awareness around the pro-life movement, communicating the value of local pregnancy centers and articulating ways people can help connect abortion-vulnerable women to life-saving options in their communities.

Pregnancy resource centers are a vital resource for communities, providing more than two million people per year with free medical and material resources at a tax-payer savings of $270 million.

