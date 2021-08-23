New Ad Campaign: Close The Gap On Workplace Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of Indiana workers are protected by smokefree laws, but many employees in places like bars and casinos must work every day inhaling deadly secondhand smoke. The American Lung Association wants to change that and that's why they're launching a new statewide ad campaign today calling to close the gap on workplace health.

"No one deserves to breathe secondhand smoke to make a living. We all have a right to work in a safe, healthy place," said Nick Torres, Director of Advocacy for the Lung Association in Indiana.

"Sadly, that's not the case in Indiana. This awareness campaign calls attention to the inequities of workplace health statewide and simply states that we need to close the gap that currently exists. We should all take action to protect each other from secondhand smoke. Communities and individual workplaces can take steps to become smokefree, as well."

Bars, casinos and other workplaces are exempt from Indiana's smokefree air law, but there is strong support (70%) among Hoosiers for making public places, like bars, restaurants, and casinos smokefree, according to a poll conducted by the Lung Association in 2020.

"COVID-19 has driven over 150 casinos nationwide to implement new smokefree policies, including two in Indiana. Our poll results should encourage all Indiana casinos to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and guests by making their facilities smokefree indoors," said Torres.

The awareness campaign encompasses radio, billboard and newspaper ads. It directs people to smokefreeIN.org where there is more information about smokefree air being good for public health and business, as well as more information about the poll. The site also asks visitors to "Be a Smokefree Air Champion in Your Community" and allows them to provide their contact information to stay apprised of the upcoming efforts to make Indiana 100% smokefree.

About the American Lung AssociationThe American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

