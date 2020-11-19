New 65-acre Waterfront Neighborhood Offers Financial Incentives For Investors And Developers

LA CROSSE, Wis., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- River Point District offers investors and developers several financial incentives and growth opportunities. Located just north of historic downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin, this emerging neighborhood lies on 65 acres of waterfront land at the confluence of the Mississippi, Black and La Crosse Rivers. River Point District seeks investors and developers looking to advance their influence while contributing to an innovative future neighborhood.

Financial incentives optimize ROI for investors and developers

River Point District is a designated Opportunity Zone. This offers investors and developers tax incentives including temporary tax deferral, step-up in basis and permanent exclusion from taxable income of capital gains.

This future neighborhood is also located in an established Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district, which supports development feasibility and progress, as well as the long-term fiscal health of all involved parties.

River Point District is also part of the New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) Program. NMTC is a financing tool that allows individual and corporate investors to receive federal tax credits for investing in community development.

Opportunities in a thriving Mississippi River city

La Crosse combines the best of urban living with the pace of a mid-sized city. The city reclaimed and remediated the formerly blighted 65-acre site and River Point District is on track to become a world-class neighborhood with design and amenities that offer economic and societal benefits.

La Crosse and neighboring communities provide River Point District a ready base of interest, thanks to a growing population, established businesses and a robust economy. The 125,000-resident metro is centrally located between Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis.

La Crosse is Business Insider's #8 city for millennials post-pandemic

This top-10 rating is based on factors including population density, average weekly commute and housing affordability. River Point District will appeal to people looking for a healthy, sustainable, culturally rich community.

About River Point District

River Point District will be a visionary, mixed-use waterfront neighborhood where natural surroundings create opportunities for unique amenities and inspiring development. This neighborhood will connect the community to the rivers and downtown, and include 800+ residential units, numerous business locations, green spaces and more. For more information, visit riverpointdistrict.com or contact Andrea Trane at tranea @cityoflacrosse.org.

