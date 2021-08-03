New 5G, Low-PIM Rated, Ceiling, Omni And Flat Panel Antennas Address Burgeoning 5G Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of low-PIM rated, ceiling, omni and flat panel antennas to address sub-6 GHz in-building connectivity.

L-com's new ceiling, omni and flat panel antennas are perfect for use in indoor distributed wireless networks where support of sub-6 GHz 5G, LTE, FirstNet or other telecommunication networks are required. With multiple options for form factor, connector count and connector type, a full wireless network deployment can be achieved using these new antennas to reliably cover an entire building with high quality Wi-Fi/cellular service.

These new antennas feature 600 MHz to 6 GHz operation, less than -150 dBc PIM rating, SISO and 2x2 MIMO configurations. They also boast Type-N and 4.3-10 connector options, low-profile ceiling mounts for improved aesthetics, and compatibility with all global sub-6 GHz 5G bands including extended CBRS and UNII-1.

The HG7420-series antennas cover 698 MHz to 4200 MHz frequency bands and the HG6580-series supports 617 MHz to 6000 MHz wireless network applications.

"Our new 5G ceiling, omni and panel antennas were developed to address the latest 5G network deployments where high-performance along with low-PIM ratings are a requirement. By offering these new antennas as stock, off-the-shelf products, we are able to meet our customers' installation deadlines," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new low-PIM, 5G antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil L-com 17792 Fitch Irvine, Calif. 92614 978-682-6936

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-5g-low-pim-rated-ceiling-omni-and-flat-panel-antennas-address-burgeoning-5g-applications-301347370.html

SOURCE L-com