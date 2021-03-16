New 2-Year Data Show Genentech's Evrysdi (risdiplam) Continues To Demonstrate Improvement Or Maintenance Of Motor Function In People Aged 2-25 With Type 2 Or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new exploratory 2-year longer-term data from Part 2 of SUNFISH, a global placebo-controlled study evaluating Evrysdi™ (risdiplam) in people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or...

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new exploratory 2-year longer-term data from Part 2 of SUNFISH, a global placebo-controlled study evaluating Evrysdi™ (risdiplam) in people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or non-ambulant Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The study suggests that gains in motor function observed with Evrysdi treatment at month 12 continued to improve or were maintained at month 24 across primary and secondary endpoint measures. Based on the natural history of the disease, people with Types 2 and 3 SMA who remain untreated decline in motor function over time. These data will be presented at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference taking place from March 15-18.

"These results build on the one-year findings from the SUNFISH trial and importantly show the durability of improvement or stabilization of motor function through two years of treatment," said SUNFISH principal investigator Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatric Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "In addition, with no new safety signals identified, these second year results may support the favorable benefit-risk profile of Evrysdi over a longer period of time."

Patients in SUNFISH Part 2 ranged in age from 2-25 and were treated with Evrysdi (n=120) or placebo and Evrysdi (n=60; patients in the placebo arm received placebo for 12 months followed by Evrysdi treatment for 12 months). The study evaluated a number of exploratory 24-month endpoints, which provide important insights into motor function and its impact on daily life. Findings demonstrated that Evrysdi:

Maintained motor function improvements between months 12 and 24 as measured by Motor Function Measure (MFM-32).*

Increased motor function as measured by Revised Upper Limb Module (RULM)** and the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE)*** between months 12 and 24.

Stabilized motor function for patients who began treatment with Evrysdi after 12 months of placebo as measured by MFM-32, RULM and HFMSE.

Increased total score change from baseline, as measured by the caregiver-reported SMAIS**** upper limb module, and the patient-reported SMAIS score stabilized between months 12 and 24.

"These encouraging results confirm that the efficacy and safety of Evrysdi in people with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA can be sustained over time," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "Therefore, these findings further highlight the potential longer-term benefit this first-of-its-kind medicine can have for people of varying ages and levels of SMA disease severity."

Decreases in serious adverse events, high-grade adverse events and treatment-related adverse events were observed in the second year versus the first year in both treatment arms. The most common adverse events observed in the Evrysdi arm and the placebo and Evrysdi arm from 12-24 months were upper respiratory tract infection (15.8% and 10%, respectively), nasopharyngitis (21.7% and 16.7%, respectively), pyrexia (13.3% and 10%, respectively), headache (10% and 16.7%, respectively), diarrhea (7.5% and 10%, respectively), vomiting (11.7% and 13.3%, respectively) and cough (10% and 8.3%, respectively). The most common serious adverse events were pneumonia (6.7% and 0%, respectively) and influenza (0.8% and 0%, respectively).

Genentech leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.

* MFM is a validated scale used to evaluate fine and gross motor function in people with neurological disorders, including SMA. It assesses 32 different motor functions from standing and walking through to use of hands and fingers.** RULM is a scale designed to assess upper limb movement in people with SMA. It can capture progressive muscle weakness across the spectrum of the disease, reflective of the SUNFISH Part 2 study population.*** HFMSE is intended to be used in assessing the functional motor abilities of people with SMA who are able to sit and walk.**** SMAIS was developed to measure self-reported and caregiver-reported independence.

About Evrysdi™ (risdiplam)

Evrysdi is a survival of motor neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing modifier designed to treat SMA by increasing and sustaining production of the survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein. SMN protein is found throughout the body and is critical for maintaining healthy motor neurons and movement. Evrysdi is administered daily at home in liquid form by mouth or by feeding tube.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Evrysdi for the treatment of SMA in adults and children 2 months of age and older in August of 2020. Evrysdi was granted PRIME designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 and Orphan Drug Designation by FDA and EMA in 2017 and 2019, respectively. At this time, Evrysdi has been approved in seven countries and submitted in 57, including the EU 27 and Norway and Iceland.

Evrysdi is currently being evaluated in four multicenter trials in people with SMA:

FIREFISH (NCT02913482) - an open-label, two-part pivotal clinical trial in infants with Type 1 SMA. Part 1 was a dose-escalation study in 21 infants with the primary objective of assessing the safety profile of Evrysdi in infants and determining the dose for Part 2. Part 2 is a pivotal, single-arm study of Evrysdi in 41 infants with Type 1 SMA treated for 2 years, followed by an open-label extension. Enrollment for Part 2 was completed in November 2018. The primary objective of Part 2 was to assess efficacy as measured by the proportion of infants sitting without support after 12 months of treatment, as assessed in the Gross Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development - Third Edition (BSID-III) (defined as sitting without support for 5 seconds). The study met its primary endpoint.

SUNFISH (NCT02908685) - SUNFISH is a two-part, double-blind, placebo controlled pivotal study in people aged 2-25 years with Types 2 or 3 SMA. Part 1 (n=51) determined the dose for the confirmatory Part 2. Part 2 (n=180) evaluated motor function using total score of Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM-32) at 12 months. MFM-32 is a validated scale used to evaluate fine and gross motor function in people with neurological disorders, including SMA. The study met its primary endpoint.

JEWELFISH (NCT03032172) - an open-label exploratory trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) in people with SMA aged 6 months to 60 years who received other investigational or approved SMA therapies for at least 90 days prior to receiving Evrysdi. The study has completed recruitment (n=174).

RAINBOWFISH (NCT03779334) - an open-label, single-arm, multicenter study, investigating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Evrysdi in babies (~n=25), from birth to 6 weeks of age (at first dose) with genetically diagnosed SMA who are not yet presenting with symptoms. The study is currently recruiting.

About SMA

SMA is a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. It affects approximately one in 10,000 babies and is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality. SMA is caused by a mutation of the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene, which leads to a deficiency of SMN protein. This protein is found throughout the body and is essential to the function of nerves that control muscles and movement. Without it, nerve cells cannot function correctly, leading to muscle weakness over time. Depending on the type of SMA, an individual's physical strength and their ability to walk, eat or breathe can be significantly diminished or lost.

What is Evrysdi?

Evrysdi is a prescription medicine used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children 2 months of age and older.

It is not known if Evrysdi is safe and effective in children under 2 months of age.

Important Safety Information

Before taking Evrysdi, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they: have liver problems are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. If patients are pregnant, or are planning to become pregnant, they should ask their healthcare provider for advice before taking this medicine. Evrysdi may harm one's unborn baby. are a woman who can become pregnant: Before patients start their treatment with Evrysdi, their healthcare provider may test them for pregnancy. Because Evrysdi may harm one's unborn baby, one's healthcare provider will decide if taking Evrysdi is right for them during this time Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about birth control methods that may be right for them. Patients should use birth control while on treatment and for at least 1 month after stopping Evrysdi are an adult male planning to have children: Evrysdi may affect a man's ability to have children (fertility). If this is of concern to patients, they should make sure to ask a healthcare provider for advice are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Evrysdi passes into breast milk and may harm one's baby. If patients plan to breastfeed, they should discuss with their healthcare provider about the best way to feed one's baby while on treatment with Evrysdi

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Patients should keep a list of them to show their healthcare provider and pharmacist when they get a new medicine

Patients should receive Evrysdi from the pharmacy as a liquid that can be given by mouth or through a feeding tube. The liquid solution is prepared by the patient's pharmacist. If the medicine in the bottle is a powder, do not use it. The patient should contact their pharmacist for a replacement

Avoid getting Evrysdi on one's skin or in one's eyes. If Evrysdi gets on one's skin, wash the area with soap and water. If Evrysdi gets in one's eyes, rinse one's eyes with water

The most common side effects of Evrysdi include: For later-onset SMA: fever diarrhea rash For infantile-onset SMA: fever diarrhea rash runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, and cough (upper respiratory infection) lung infection constipation vomiting



These are not all of the possible side effects of Evrysdi. For more information on the risk and benefits profile of Evrysdi, patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Patients may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in Neuroscience

Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Genentech and Roche. Our goal is to pursue groundbreaking science to develop new treatments that help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially devastating diseases.

Genentech and Roche are investigating more than a dozen medicines for neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism spectrum disorder. Together with our partners, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific understanding to solve some of the most difficult challenges in neuroscience today.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

