NevGold Provides Positive Update On The Current Drill Program At Limousine Butte

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (" NevGold" or the " Company") ( TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to provide an update on the positive progress made on the company's inaugural 10,000 meter drilling program at Limousine Butte, Nevada.

Highlights

Samples from the initial drilling have been sent to American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Reno, Nevada with assay results currently pending;

American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Reno, Nevada with assay results currently pending; Cadillac Valley Notice of Intent ("NOI") Permit Approved: the Notice of Intent for the Cadillac Valley deposit has been approved by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and drilling will start immediately. Cadillac Valley is an important near-term resource expansion target, and the company is pleased to fast-track the drilling program.

Board Resignation

NevGold announces the resignation of Mr. Steve Konopelky as a Director due to his other business endeavours. NevGold would like to thank Mr. Konopelky, the former CEO of Silver Mountain Mines Inc., for his contributions including the completion of the transaction and integration of the companies.

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derick Unger, CPG, the Company's Chief Geologist, who is NevGold's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

