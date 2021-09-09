Never Seen Before At An Airport And You'll Find It Here In Boise.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lamar manages advertising programs in 24 airports across the nation, and we've never seen a display like this before." said Sandy Clark, Market Manager at Lamar Airport Advertising.

As you're flying in and out of the Boise Airport, take a minute to get powered up and charged up at the brand-new Locale Power Up Station located outside of Concourse B.

Featuring USB plug-ins, a bench to sit on, and a life-like street scene, the Power Up Station is ready to be used and is like nothing you've experienced before in an airport.

The goal was to create not only a mini street scene of what's expected at Locale but give travelers a usable, interactive space. "To us, it's more than just an advertising piece, it's a vision of what Locale will be. A place to meet, to bring people together, a spot to enjoy and really use all it has to offer," expressed Arielle Heinonen, Creative Director at CBH Homes and the designer/project manager of the airport build.

Locale's first homes are currently under construction and CBH is creating the same feel at the airport. Efficiently designed homes, smart features, meticulously planned landscaping, and the Social House bring neighbors together with more modern amenities than ever before.

"Locale is new and different for CBH and we want to express that with everything we do, from advertising, to events, the community, and more." said Gail Inch, Locale Community Manager.

Everyone is invited to snag free Locale swag by snapping a selfie at the Power Up Station and following the directions here . Read more about building the display here .

About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #36 in the nation, and proudly working with over 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/never-seen-before-at-an-airport-and-youll-find-it-here-in-boise-301372724.html

SOURCE CBH Homes