Nevada State Bank Secures "Best In State" Distinction For Fifth Consecutive Year

Nevada State Bank has earned top accolades from leading reader polls throughout the state of Nevada, claiming the "Best in State" for the fifth year in a row.

The honors were recently capped off with the Gold for Best Bank in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's annual " Best of Las Vegas" survey, released on December 12. NSB also took Gold for Best Wealth Management and Silver for Best Mortgage Lender for the southern Nevada market.

The winning streak for Nevada State Bank began earlier this year as it was named Best Bank in the Reno Gazette Journal's " Best of Reno" 2021 poll. The bank also won for Best Benefits and was a finalist for Best Company Culture and Best Mortgage Lenderin the northern region.

The accolades continued throughout the year when in October 2021, the bank secured Gold honors for both Best Bank and Best Mortgage Lender, Silver for Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional, and Silver in Best Lender, Commercial and Consumer in the 2021 Elko Daily Free Press " Readers' Choice" awards.

"We are honored to have earned "Best in State" honors for the fifth year in a row," said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank. "This is a testament to the dedication of our team throughout the Silver State to provide a top level of service and relationships within the communities we serve. For more than six decades, we have taken pride on being there for Nevada families and businesses through the good and challenging times, and look forward to serving them for years to come."

