Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction To Consolidate South Arturo Property

ELKO, Nev., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) today announced it has completed the previously announced asset exchange transaction to acquire from i-80 Gold Corp. the 40% interest in the South Arturo Joint Venture that NGM does not already own as well as a low-cost option to acquire the adjacent Rodeo Creek exploration property, in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure which are currently in care and maintenance.

About Nevada Gold MinesNevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - Get Barrick Gold Corporation Report(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

ENQUIRIES

Catherine RawBarrick COO, North AmericaTel: +1 416 307 5157Email: craw@barrick.com

Greg WalkerNGM Executive Managing DirectorTel: +1 702 526 3194Email: gwalker@nevadagoldmines.com

Kathy du PlessisInvestor and media relationsTel: +44 20 7557 7738Email: Barrick@dpapr.com