Nevada Copper Announces Further Progress With Underground Operations And Strategic Project Development

YERINGTON, Nev., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) ("Nevada Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the ramp-up of the Underground Mine and development activities for the Open Pit project at its 100%-owned, fully-permitted Pumpkin Hollow Project in Nevada.

Production Ramp-Up Update

Safe and effective penetration of dike structure : The Company is in the process of safely completing the dike crossing. As reported on May 17, 2021, ground and hydrological conditions associated with the dike reduced development rates for a temporary period while traversing the dike to allow for grouting and ground control. With the completion of the dike crossing within the next two weeks, the Company expects to see lateral development rates increase back to planned rates this month.

: The Company is in the process of safely completing the dike crossing. As reported on May 17, 2021, ground and hydrological conditions associated with the dike reduced development rates for a temporary period while traversing the dike to allow for grouting and ground control. With the completion of the dike crossing within the next two weeks, the Company expects to see lateral development rates increase back to planned rates this month. Underground ventilation commissioned on-schedule : All underground ventilation fans were installed and commissioned during May, as planned. The final surface fans continue to be planned for delivery in Q3 2021 and commissioning in Q4 2021. Consequently, achievement of steady-state production continues to be expected in Q4 2021.

: All underground ventilation fans were installed and commissioned during May, as planned. The final surface fans continue to be planned for delivery in Q3 2021 and commissioning in Q4 2021. Consequently, achievement of steady-state production continues to be expected in Q4 2021. Successful completion of process plant C5 Testing: During June, Sedgman successfully completed C5 testing of the processing plant for grind size and moisture.

Mike Ciricillo, Nevada Copper's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

" I am pleased with the continued progress with the ramp-up from Pumpkin Hollow. The safe penetration of the dike and commissioning of the underground ventilation system are significant de-risking steps and facilitate increasing development and production rates, as we progress to steady-state. The longer-term mine planning work being advanced indicates future potential upside for both Underground and Open Pit projects."

Project Development

Underground Mine Planning supports potential for higher long-term production rates : As part of its project development objectives reported on March 1, 2021, the Company has progressed its life-of-mine planning aimed at operating its underground mine at an ultimate production rate in excess of the originally contemplated 5,000 tons per day rate. Mine planning work during Q2 2021 further supports the potential for the mine, once ramped-up to steady-state, to operate at higher long-term rates of 6,500 tons per day milled, increasing long-term annual copper production. This additional production capacity would also support accelerated mining of the significant additional underground copper resources that exist over and above the current underground reserve. Further engineering work will be undertaken during H2 2021 to support the potential for a higher long-term production rate from the underground operation.

: As part of its project development objectives reported on March 1, 2021, the Company has progressed its life-of-mine planning aimed at operating its underground mine at an ultimate production rate in excess of the originally contemplated 5,000 tons per day rate. Mine planning work during Q2 2021 further supports the potential for the mine, once ramped-up to steady-state, to operate at higher long-term rates of 6,500 tons per day milled, increasing long-term annual copper production. This additional production capacity would also support accelerated mining of the significant additional underground copper resources that exist over and above the current underground reserve. Further engineering work will be undertaken during H2 2021 to support the potential for a higher long-term production rate from the underground operation. Open Pit Solar Power Study indicates potential to further reduce Open Pit power costs : The Company has also progressed the planned feasibility studies for a potential solar project, with renewables consulting group Sprout Associates, with the following initial conclusions. Further updates will be provided upon completion of the next phase of study work: Pumpkin Hollow benefits from ample sun and land to support a large solar project with the capacity to meet a significant portion of the Open Pit project's power requirements; The solar potential at the site is up to 200MW; Already low grid power costs in Nevada could be materially further reduced through an on-site solar plant; and A third-party solar project provides an option to remove upfront power infrastructure costs from the Open Pit project.

: The Company has also progressed the planned feasibility studies for a potential solar project, with renewables consulting group Sprout Associates, with the following initial conclusions. Further updates will be provided upon completion of the next phase of study work:

Balance Sheet Update

Further to the Company's announcement on May 17, 2021, Pala Investments Limited has agreed to provide additional financing of US$25 million through a promissory note (in addition to the fully drawn existing US$30 million credit facility), providing additional liquidity for the ramp-up and addressing the reduced development rates associated with the dike grouting program. The Company has drawn US$15 million under the promissory note, with subsequent draws available at the Company's option, subject to agreed use of proceeds. The promissory note has a maturity date of June 30, 2022 and bears interest at 8% per annum on amounts drawn. The promissory note was reviewed and approved by the independent members of the Company's board of directors. In addition, US$9 million remains available to draw under the Company's working capital facility with its offtake partner, Concord Resources Limited.

The Company has received proceeds of CAD$1.4 million for exercise of warrants so far in 2021. The Company has the potential to receive a further CAD$65 million of warrant proceeds should all the outstanding warrants expiring in January 2022 with an exercise price of CAD$0.20 (the "January 2022 Warrants") be exercised prior to maturity. In addition to the January 2022 Warrants, a further CAD$34 million of warrant exercise proceeds may be received should the outstanding warrants expiring in July 2022 with an exercise price of CAD$0.22 be exercised in full prior to maturity.

The Company's senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank ("KfW"), has provided the Company with a 60-day extension to the project completion longstop date from June 30, 2021 to August 31, 2021, while the parties agree on a revised completion test and longstop date for the project. The Company will provide a further update once a revised project completion test and longstop date has been agreed with KfW. While the Company expects to agree on an appropriate revised date with KfW, there can be no assurance this will be achieved.

The Company continues to undertake near-term mine planning to incorporate the recent impact of the dike on development rates and other factors that have slowed the production ramp-up. It is possible that such mine plan updates may indicate higher operating costs and additional development capital and working capital requirements for the ramp-up than previously contemplated.

Qualified Persons

The information and data in this news release was reviewed by Greg French, C.P.G., and Norm Bisson, P.Eng., for Nevada Copper, who are non-independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade Underground Mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale Open Pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

NEVADA COPPER CORP. www.nevadacopper.com

Mike Ciricillo, President and CEO

For further information contact:Rich Matthews, Investor RelationsIntegrous Communications rmatthews@integcom.us +1 604 757 7179

