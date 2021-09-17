Nevada Broadcasters To Honor Marla And Tom Letizia - Lifetime Achievement Award At 25th Annual Hall Of Fame Gala.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary broadcasters Marla and Tom Letizia of Las Vegas will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the Nevada Broadcasters Association's 25 th Anniversary Hall of Fame Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel...

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary broadcasters Marla and Tom Letizia of Las Vegas will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the Nevada Broadcasters Association's 25 th Anniversary Hall of Fame Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel October 30, 50 years to the day since Tom Letizia first arrived in Las Vegas. Tom a veteran radio broadcaster, having started his career at KORK, later moving to television in sales and as an on-air spokesperson for several top Nevada advertisers. Marla moved here 65 years ago and became the first female TV director, eventually transitioning from production to on-air talent as a weathercaster, host of her own TV show and creator/on-air talent of a syndicated national TV series - the Parenting Network, that would air in 30 U.S. markets. After selling her billboard company in 2012, Marla began her current media venture, "Nanny Bubby," a cooking feature now appearing on KLAS TV-8.

As one of the most respected couples in the fields of advertising, public relations, political consulting and radio and television broadcasting, the Letizias have always represented the very best of the broadcast industry according to NVBA President Mitch Fox. "There are few people who are more admired in our industry than Tom and Marla Letizia. They bring a level of excellence unmatched among their peers and we're so proud to honor them at our Gala."

The Letizias will share the stage with Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marylyn Kirkpatrick, receiving the President's Award, and the Carano Family, who will be receiving the Pinnacle Award. Silent auction proceeds will go to the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund which has given away 205 full-paid scholarships to Nevada high school students. To donate to the Tony & Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund go to https://nevadabroadcasters.org/foundation/

