Nevada Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker: Home For The Holidays Produced In Partnership With The Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) is proud to announce The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays, an exciting and one-of-a-kind broadcast produced in partnership with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and scheduled to air on the Cox YurView platform, Channel 14/1014 HD. With colorful highlights, rare behind-the-scenes footage and signature scenes from NBT's beloved holiday tradition, this dynamic three-part series will bring the jubilation and warmth of the season directly into Las Vegas homes for a family-friendly experience unlike any other.

The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays will premiere Tues., December 1, 8 and 15, with two additional broadcasts each week including online streaming at LVRJ.com and NevadaBallet.org following each airing. A special marathon broadcast of all three episodes will air Tues., December 22, Wed., December 23 and on Christmas Eve, Thurs., December 24.

"No matter what challenges we face each year, The Nutcracker always transports us to a joyous holiday world where the spirit of childhood imagination reigns supreme. We have been proud to bring this uplifting live performance to local families for almost 40 years," said NBT Executive Director & CEO Beth Barbre. "We are grateful to our production partner, the Las Vegas Review Journal for helping us keep this tradition alive until we can perform for you again in person."

Hosted by veteran entertainment news broadcasters Dayna Roselli and Sean McAllister of Vegas Revealed Podcast, this dynamic television spectacular will include appearances by community leaders and long-time Nutcracker patrons as well as never-before-seen performance footage. Members of the original creative team including choreographer James Canfield will provide an inside look into the making of this larger-than-life production designed exclusively for The Smith Center stage.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Nevada Ballet Theatre to bring this holiday classic into Las Vegas homes for a one-of-a-kind broadcast," said Las Vegas Review-Journal Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chase Rankin. "It is a pleasure to be able to co-present a holiday tradition that means so much to this city."

NBT's The Nutcracker ushers in over 20,000 patrons each year to The Smith Center for an annual event that involves popular pre and post show experiences including local choral group performances, character photos in the lobby, The Nutcracker Wonderland and the Sugar Plum Party. In addition to its significant community impact, sales from The Nutcracker provides for over 65% of the Company's earned ticket sales revenue.

"Through this unprecedented TV broadcast, we hope to not only ignite the spirit of the season but shine a spotlight on those on stage as well as off the stage," said NBT Artistic Director Roy Kaiser. "From the original visionaries and designers, to the dancers and backstage crew, to the patrons who attend and support year after year, The Nutcracker is truly a community endeavor, brought to life by all of us."

To support its journey back to the stage, NBT's ongoing Dance On with NBT fundraising and awareness initiatives continue to keep patrons engaged through biweekly newsletters and its NBT@Home content platform. Despite a $2.6 million-dollar loss in revenue across the organization, NBT remains focused on dance education through its affiliated Academy and Education and Outreach department. With enhanced health and safety standards, the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre is open to both in-person and virtual classes while the Company's Future Dance Go-Move-Dance program currently provides free virtual dance instruction to students in 16 CCSD underserved schools.

A variety of sponsorship levels for The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays are available for businesses, corporations and individuals who wish to be a part of this premiere TV series.

The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays Broadcast Schedule:

Episode 1: Creating a Holiday Tradition

Premiere: Tuesday, December 1 , 6:00 -6:30pm

, 6:00 -6:30pm

Re-air: Thursday, December 3 , 6:00 - 6:30pm

, 6:00 -

Re-air: Saturday, December 5 , 2:00 - 2:30pm

, 2:00 - Episode 2: Only in Vegas

Premiere: Tuesday, December 8 , 6:00 -6:30pm

, 6:00 -6:30pm

Re-air: Thursday, December 10 , 6:00 - 6:30pm

, 6:00 -

Re-air: Saturday, December 12 , 2:00 - 2:30pm

, 2:00 - Episode 3: A Kid's Eye View

Premiere: Tuesday, December 15 , 6:00 -6:30pm

, 6:00 -6:30pm

Re-air: Thursday, December 17 , 6:00 - 6:30pm

, 6:00 -

Re-air: Saturday, December 19 , 2:00 - 2:30pm

, 2:00 - Holiday Week Marathon (Episodes 1, 2 and 3)

Premiere: Tuesday, December 22 , 5:30 - 7:00pm

, 5:30 -

Re-air: Wednesday, December 23 , 5:30 - 7:00pm

, 5:30 -

Re-air: Thursday, Christmas Eve, 5:30 - 7:00pm

All episodes will be available to stream online at LVRJ.com or NevadaBallet.org after the premiere airing.

ABOUT NEVADA BALLET THEATRE

For almost five decades, Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) has enriched the lives of the people of Las Vegas through professional Ballet productions, an affiliated Academy offering the highest level of dance training and outstanding education and outreach programs for underserved youth. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit performing arts organization and the largest professional ballet company and dance Academy in the state, Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) has been a cultural force since its first performance almost 50 years ago. The mission of Nevada Ballet Theatre is to educate and inspire statewide, regional and national audiences and vitally impact community life through professional company productions, dance training and education and outreach. Nevada Ballet Theatre is the Resident Ballet Company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Contact: Jenn Kratochwill(702) 858-4004 jkratochwill@nevadaballet.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-ballet-theatre-presents-the-nutcracker-home-for-the-holidays-produced-in-partnership-with-the-las-vegas-review-journal-301172945.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal