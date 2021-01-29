Neutrino Energy Is The Solution To Global Pollution

Every modern form of energy production causes considerable pollution. Fossil fuels pollute soil and waterways with toxic byproducts, and fossil fuel emissions cause air pollution all around the world. Even conventional renewable energy technologies cause considerable pollution. Solar panels only last 30 years at most, and discarded photovoltaic arrays contain numerous toxic substances. Wind turbines continue working for around 20 years, and these renewable energy devices also cause pollution when they are discarded.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the dawn of time, mankind has dreamed of grasping the limitless energy of the cosmos. Starting with the conquest of fire, our Promethean urges have allowed us to capture ever-greater portions of the boundless, universal energy that surrounds our fragile planet. Now, with the Neutrino Energy Group's development of neutrinovoltaic technology, humanity has drawn closer than ever to energetic omnipotence. While still limited in many respects, neutrino energy is the closest thing to green energy our species has ever developed, and the neutrinovoltaic revolution is just getting started.

The neutrinovoltaic devices produced by the Neutrino Energy Group, are emission-free, and they're constructed with abundant, easily recyclable materials. Neutrino energy technology could simultaneously be the solution to both fossil fuel emissions and the physical waste produced by conventional renewable energy devices. Like wind turbines and solar panels, neutrinovoltaic devices do not directly produce air pollution. Vehicles, for instance, that operate on neutrino power ( The PI Automobil) do not produce any exhaust. While conventional battery-operated vehicles are also technically emission-free, their batteries are often recharged by the coal energy grid. As a result, conventional electric cars might produce even more emissions than fossil-fuel vehicles.

Neutrinovoltaic Energy Can Operate Independently of Batteries

Batteries used for renewable energy cause considerable pollution. Since they only produce electrical energy intermittently, solar panels and wind turbines must be paired with battery arrays to make the energy they produce usable. Neutrinovoltaic devices, however, produce an uninterruptible, uniform flow of energy.

As a result, it is not inherently necessary to use batteries with neutrino energy generators. As this technology scales up, neutrinovoltaic devices will need to be paired with batteries to reach maximum effectiveness. Neutrino energy, however, is the only renewable energy technology with the inherent capacity to outgrow its reliance on batteries.

The Neutrino Energy Group Envisions a Cleaner World

The most ardent opponents of pollution insist that human civilization must deindustrialize to prevent ecological catastrophe. Only the Neutrino Energy Group is taking concrete steps in our day and age to make green energy a reality. It may never be possible to devise means of energy production that are truly and completely free, but by developing an energy production technology that relies on the most abundant resources on Earth and in the cosmos, the Neutrino Energy Group is making the energy humanity needs to survive freer than ever before.

Author: Morten Skaar

Neutrino Deutschland GmbHUnter den Linden 21-2310117 BerlinTel.:+49 30 20924013Email: office@neutrino-energy.com

Related Images

neutrino-energy-group.jpg Neutrino Energy Group

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neutrino-energy-is-the-solution-to-global-pollution-301218253.html

SOURCE Neutrino Energy