NeuroTrauma Sciences Announces Expansion Of Its Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of disease-modifying therapeutic candidates to treat the devastating effects of acquired brain injury, today announced the expansion of its executive management team with several key appointments: Judith Hedstrom has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Caggiano , M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development, and David Lawrence has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Hedstrom joined NeuroTrauma Sciences as Vice President of Operations shortly after its founding and is assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of the company. She is an accomplished executive leader, with more than 25 years' experience in accelerating life science product development and growth. She has held numerous executive roles, including Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development and Chief Operating Officer of Alteon Inc., a publicly held biopharmaceutical company, and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development for APACHE Medical Systems, also a public company. In addition, Judy has consulted to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical products and diagnostic companies on a variety of high-impact matters, and has assumed transitional executive leadership positions at several life science companies.

Dr. Caggiano brings more than 20 years of leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry to the NTS management team in his role as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development. He is a broad-based therapeutic development executive with experience across multiple therapeutic modalities and indications, with a focus on neurological disorders. He has served in the role of Chief Medical Officer for Cognition Therapeutics, Constant Pharmaceuticals and Aeromics, Inc., clinical-stage companies developing candidates for central nervous system disorders, including stroke and also served as senior vice president of research and development at Acorda Therapeutics, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies that improve function across several neurological disorders.

Mr. Lawrence brings significant financial expertise and biotechnology-focused leadership to NeuroTrauma Sciences in his new position as Chief Financial Officer and he will assume responsibility for the oversight of NTS's financial operations. His more than two decades at Acorda Therapeutics spanned several financial roles including Chief, Business Operations and Principal Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer. At Acorda, Mr. Lawrence managed and successfully completed the company's IPO, managed several follow-on offerings and private placements, raising a total of more than $700 million.

"Judy's expanded role and the addition of Tony and Dave to NTS's executive team are timely as we prepare to advance our lead program NTS-104 to an IND submission later this year," said Carl Long, Chief Executive Officer. "Their wealth of experiences across the industry will be invaluable as we build an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for acquired brain injuries."

About NeuroTrauma SciencesNeuroTrauma Sciences (NTS) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing its mission to develop therapies that address the full complexities of acquired brain injuries including ischemic stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other neurologic conditions. Acquired brain injuries remain areas of high unmet need with limited therapeutic options to alleviate the cognitive, functional, and neurobehavioral effects for the millions of patients, worldwide. By following the science and leveraging insights into the biology of acquired brain injury, NTS is advancing a pipeline of candidates targeting ischemic stroke and TBI. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

