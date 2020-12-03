Neurotransmitter Reset Program Tackles Substance Abuse Disorders

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an explosive increase in addictions and Substance Use Disorders since the onset of COVID-19, the Neurotransmitter Reset Program has expanded its modalities to include, but not limited to, the use of intensive in-patient IV Therapy treatment.

Unlike traditional rehabilitation models, the Neurotransmitter Reset Program is truly individualized medicine as addiction is first addressed at the physiological level and then lifestyle choices are subsequently optimized through 6 months of remote telehealth visits. The industry standard of a 28-day rehab program is a one-sized fits all approach for the duration that most insurance companies cover inpatient rehab, 28 days. That model is why relapse is the final step of the cycle of addiction in rehabilitation centers. Being patient centric and results driven, Neurotransmitter Reset Program analyzes each patient's biomarkers to create 10 days of individualized IV Therapy needed to balance the brain chemicals responsible for the Substance Abuse Disorder and continues to work with each patient one-on-one through telehealth appointments at the conclusion of IV Therapy.

Dr. Evelyn Higgins, founder and CEO of the Neurotransmitter Reset Program has cracked the code of Substance Abuse Disorders at the molecular level and is changing the way addiction is perceived and treated in the medical community. "Addiction is not a moral flaw or weakness - it's suboptimal physiology that is both measurable and treatable. We're getting to the root cause of why people relapse and are changing lives and families in the process," says Dr. Higgins.

The Neurotransmitter Reset Program was founded in 2006 and has primarily treated individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, side effects of medications, and other mood disorders. With the inclusion of IV Therapy, people experiencing Substance Abuse Disorder and addictions now have a tangible opportunity for recovery and long-term success.

