NeuroPace To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 10, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The company's management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time /4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 955-2173 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7949 for international callers, using conference ID: 6369828. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.neuropace.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc. Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive neuromodulation platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

