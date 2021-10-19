NeuroPace Announces Addition Of Lisa Andrade To The Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc., (Nasdaq:NPCE) a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced the addition of Lisa Andrade to its Board of Directors. Simultaneously, the company also announced the resignation of current board member, Evan Norton. Both changes are effective November 1, 2021.

Lisa Andrade joins NeuroPace with over 25 years of experience in both large and early-stage medtech, software and technology companies. Currently, Ms. Andrade is CEO of M33, an executive coaching and leadership development firm, which she founded in 2018. Prior to founding M33, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at St. Jude Medical, a global medical device company, which was acquired by Abbott in 2017. Ms. Andrade has held numerous executive leadership positions in engineering, research, product development, strategy, product management, marketing, healthcare economics and sales. She has been instrumental in the development and commercialization of numerous innovative medical devices and software products in the healthcare market and has been awarded multiple patents. Lisa received her B.S. in biomedical and electrical engineering and an M.S. in biomedical engineering from Duke University as well as an MBA from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors, as she brings a wide range of strategy, product development, and marketing leadership expertise. Lisa's breadth of experience in growing medical device businesses will be an incredible asset to NeuroPace as we continue to execute our commercial strategy," said Mike Favet, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroPace. "I would also like to thank Evan Norton for his service as a board member of NeuroPace. Evan was and continues to be a big supporter of and advisor to the company, which was especially valuable during our IPO process earlier this year."

"I am delighted to join the board of directors at NeuroPace to support their mission to transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy through its novel brain-responsive RNS ® System, delivering personalized treatment to reduce or eliminate debilitating seizures," said Lisa Andrade. "In a therapy area primed for innovation, I look forward to contributing to the NeuroPace team as they establish a new standard of care and improve the quality of life for epilepsy patients around the world."

About the RNS ® SystemThe RNS ® System, a paradigm-shifting treatment for drug-resistant focal epilepsy, is the only brain-responsive neuromodulation system approved by the FDA. The closed-loop technology delivers personalized, data-driven treatment targeted to the seizure source by continuously monitoring brain activity, recognizing a patient's unique seizure pattern, and responding in real-time with imperceptible stimulation to prevent seizures. By recording ongoing EEG data, the RNS System provides physicians with a unique "window to the brain," enabling them to remotely monitor their patients, gain insights based on brain activity, and use that information to optimize patient care.

Long-term clinical studies demonstrate that the RNS System provides significant reduction in seizure frequency and enduring improvements in quality of life and cognition with no stimulation-related side effects.

The RNS System is available at most comprehensive epilepsy centers in the United States and is widely covered by insurance. It is currently approved in the United States for patients 18 years of age and older with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. See important safety information at www.neuropace.com/safety/.

About NeuroPace, Inc.Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace was founded to transform the lives of people living with epilepsy, a debilitating neurological disorder affecting approximately 1 in 26 people. In 2013, it introduced the RNS ® System, the first and only FDA-approved closed-loop, brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers truly personalized, data-driven treatment. In addition to treating drug-resistant focal epilepsy, long-term EEG data recorded by the RNS System is helping to advance scientific understanding of the human brain. The company's brain-responsive neuromodulation technology holds the promise of treating additional neurological disorders that impact the quality of life for millions of people around the world. For more information, please visit www.neuropace.com.

Investor contact:Matt Bacso, CFAmatt.bacso@gilmartinir.com