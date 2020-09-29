Neuronetics® Celebrates 500,000 Treatment Milestone For Greenbrook® TMS

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today congratulated Greenbrook TMS, Inc., a NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy provider with 125 treatment centers across the U.S., for delivering its 500,000 th transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment.

"Our mission at Neuronetics to transform lives of patients in need is more critical now than ever before, and we're grateful for our trusted customers who passionately work to bring this treatment to those who need it most," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "Today, we celebrate Greenbrook TMS, a valued customer since 2011 who shares our mission and remains dedicated to helping patients access treatments like NeuroStar that may help them achieve remission from their depression."

Depression currently impacts more than 13.3 million adults in the U.S., 1 , 2 , 3 but many do not seek treatment or are not helped by antidepressant medications. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, non-invasive treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression. 4 , 5 Patients undergoing NeuroStar treatments are able to drive to and from each treatment session. Neuronetics has more than 1,100 NeuroStar devices installed in doctors' offices and hospitals in the U.S., and the majority of these NeuroStar practices, like Greenbrook TMS, have remained open to offer services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A milestone of this magnitude is a true testament to what can happen when we work together to expand access to proven, non-drug treatment options," said Dan Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer of Neuronetics. "We're proud that Greenbrook TMS has trusted NeuroStar technology as the device of choice for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and help their patients to lead richer, fuller lives. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure as many people suffering as possible can find relief."

Since receiving FDA clearance in 2008 as a safe and effective option for adult patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), NeuroStar has been a trailblazer in treatment of depression and is the number one choice of TMS doctors. More than three million NeuroStar treatments have been delivered across nearly 900 practice locations in the U.S., and the NeuroStar footprint continues to grow.

About NeuroneticsNeuronetics, Inc. (or the "Company") is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device called the NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy System. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

About NeuroStar ® Advanced TherapyNeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation, and the #1 choice of TMS doctors for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Widely available across the United States, NeuroStar is reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare.

In the U.S., NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment ( P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05). 6 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar ® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM). For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

