Neuronetics® Celebrates 100,000 Treatment Milestone For Southern California TMS Center

MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders announced today Southern California TMS Center , a NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy provider with 12 treatment centers across Southern California, has delivered more than 100,000 NeuroStar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatments. Medical Director, Todd Hutton, M.D. is the immediate past President of the Clinical TMS Society and was one of the first Neurostar providers following FDA approval in 2008.

"We're extremely thankful for passionate customers, like Dr. Hutton of Southern California TMS Center, who remain dedicated to making NeuroStar treatment accessible to as many patients as possible," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "We're proud to partner with Dr. Hutton and his team at SoCal TMS who have shared in our mission to improve lives of patients since 2009 and, in those twelve years, have transformed countless lives."

Depression currently affects more than 17.3 million American adults, 1 but many people do not seek treatment or don't see results with antidepressant medications. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is a non-drug, non-invasive treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression. 2 , 3 NeuroStar treatment is available in 900 doctors' offices and hospitals in the U.S., and many of these NeuroStar practices, like Southern California TMS Center, have continued to offer mental health services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Southern California TMS Center is committed to providing the experience, expertise and quality care to all of our patients, especially in these uncertain times," said Dr. Todd Hutton, M.D., Chief Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center. "Our goal continues to be to provide the highest level of TMS treatment for all our patients and to spread the word that TMS is a safe and effective treatment for depression."

Since receiving FDA clearance in 2008 as a safe and effective option for adult patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), NeuroStar has been a trailblazer in treatment of depression and is the number one TMS choice of doctors. Four million NeuroStar treatments have been delivered, and the NeuroStar footprint continues to expand.

