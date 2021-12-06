Neuronetics Announces Key Role For NeuroStar Advanced Therapy At 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today their leadership role at the 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference December 6-9 in Charleston, South Carolina as the Platinum Sponsor of the conference.

"We are honored to attend and participate in the 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference, an important meeting that takes a multidisciplinary approach to the science that is driving advances in this field," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy has pioneered the industry with breakthrough technology, using transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to treat major depressive disorder. Through our sponsorship, we demonstrate our continued commitment to furthering the scientific discussion and research around treatment and outcomes."

NeuroStar data will be featured in a general session symposium entitled "What Can a Large TMS Registry Database Inform Us About Treatment Outcomes?", during which industry leaders will discuss the following:

Dr. Scott Aaronson, Director, Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics at Sheppard Pratt Health System, provides an overview of the large transcranial magnetic stimulation patient outcomes database.

Dr. Harold Sackeim, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at Columbia University, compares clinical outcomes with left unilateral and sequential bilateral transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment of major depressive disorder in a large patient registry.

Dr. Todd Hutton, Medical Director at Southern California TMS Center, discusses the repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy markedly reduces anxiety in adults with major depressive disorder.

Dr. Linda Carpenter, Professor of Psychiatry at the Brown University in the Brown Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, reviews the NeuroStar transcranial magnetic stimulation registry database and reveals the effects of patient demographics and stimulation parameters on treatment outcomes.

"I am delighted to be sharing the podium with my esteemed colleagues to discuss this important, and timely, topic. Neuronetics leads the field in data collection for TMS, and this work is critical to furthering innovation in the industry and delivering better outcomes for patients. The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry provides us with an expansive amount of data to discuss and analyze which helps to shape clinical practice in the real world," said Dr. Scott Aaronson, Symposium Chair. "As a physician and researcher, participating in these multidisciplinary meetings that allow for different perspectives and discussions grounded in rich data reinvigorates my passion for treating patients with challenging mental health conditions.

For more information on NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com

About NeuroneticsNeuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics' NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy system is today's leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world's largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

