Neuronetics And River Region Psychiatry Announce Exclusive Partnership

Partnership Will Bring Non-drug NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy For Mental Health To Thousands of Patients Across the Southeast

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, and River Region Psychiatry Associates (RRPA), a leading provider of mental health services in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia, announced today a partnership agreement under which Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment to RRPA and its clinics. The first NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system will launch in the Pelham/Helena, Alabama community, with aspirations to expand into all clinics over the coming year.

"As depression rates increase, this partnership with RRPA will provide more patients access to a non-drug treatment option for depression," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "RRPA's track record of bringing cutting edge treatments to their patient base, coupled with their compassionate approach to patient care, makes this a perfect long-term partnership for us."

Receiving FDA clearance in 2008, NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy is a non-invasive, non-drug treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to target key areas of the brain that are underactive in people with major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar is the leading TMS treatment for depression in adult patients and has been proven to be safe and effective, with over 4 million treatments delivered to over 110,000 patients to-date. Patients treated with NeuroStar achieved a high response rate of 83% and a remission rate of 62% (Sackeim, et al. 2020).

"Our number one priority is providing care and support to our patients, which means offering a variety of proven treatments, including TMS," said Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili, Founder of River Region Psychiatry Associates. "While we looked at other TMS options, NeuroStar was the obvious first choice because of the commitment they have to the success of patients and providers that are offering NeuroStar."

About NeuroneticsNeuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics' NeuroStar ® Advanced Therapy system is today's leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world's largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

About River Region Psychiatry Associates (RRPA)River Region Psychiatry Associates was founded by Dr. Shankar Yalamanchili (Dr. Chili) in 2008 and is headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama. RRPA helps people with mental health needs in Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and throughout Alabama by providing direct patient care in each of its 13, and growing, clinics. A variety of services are available, including Behavioral Management, Play Therapy, Psychotherapy, Solution Focused Therapy, and Crisis/Trauma Therapy. RRPA also provides in-patient care, and consultations for local area hospitals, Emergency Departments, and other facilities. RRPA values and embraces the diversity of its clients, staff, and communities while emphasizing innovation and quality care. They wish to ensure that each person seeking to improve their mental health is equipped with the tools and care needed achieve mental wellness. For more information, please visit www.rrpa.us.

